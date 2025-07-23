7/22/25 – ENFORCEMENT MEASURES INCREASING AS SACRED FALLS REMAINS CLOSED

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

ENFORCEMENT MEASURES INCREASING AS SACRED FALLS REMAINS CLOSED

Click on photo to view video

HONOLULU –Despite clearly posted park closure and hazardous conditions signs, people are continuing to ignore the risks and enter Sacred Falls State Park. The DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) recently received information and video of numerous young adults exiting the closed area by climbing over a locked gate.

A tragic rockslide claimed eight lives on Mother’s Day 1999 and the site has been off limits ever since. Even with numerous past press releases, clearly posted signs warning of dangerous conditions and numerous past incidents involving injuries, some people continue to gamble with their safety and their lives by entering Sacred Falls.

“How many times do we have to tell people to stop going into Sacred Falls?” asked DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla. “I have directed the Oahu Branch to take strong enforcement action on any closed area violations at Sacred Falls, including arresting violators,” he said. DOCARE is increasing patrols of the area.

“People who enter Sacred Falls are not only endangering themselves, they also endanger the safety of first responders if they get into trouble”, Redulla added. “This risk to our responders, including DOCARE officers is intolerable and violators who are found entering or exiting the closed area will be dealt with accordingly.”

Violations of the State Park administrative rule pertaining to entering a closed area is a petty misdemeanor. Potential penalties include a $1,000 fine or up to 30 days in jail.

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

Video – Sacred Falls – Please Turn Back (May 17, 2020): https://vimeo.com/419650794

Video – Sacred Falls Enforcement (May 9, 2020): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/li2qo1ld0ahqsl3txmunv/Sacred-Falls-Enforcement-May-9-2020.mov?rlkey=2i27lvmxbbm6h3hc2cenlw7t7&st=fiqrykir&dl=0

Photographs – Sacred Falls (May 9, 2020): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/srxuqy3jbkiaxbo30lvhs/ALAdBu3h5abme5DIybkf5LE?rlkey=mafu00gary7g727d8bsn8rz6r&st=maarbiiw&dl=0

