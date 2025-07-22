NYC Teen’s Free AI App Beats Brokers By Finding Hidden Rent-Stabilized & Undervalued Apartments—Saving Renters Thousands

Beckett Zahedi (left) and Derrick Webster (right), founders of Realer Estate.

BROOKLYN, NY – July 22, 2025 – He built it after watching his dad and his community get priced out.

Thousands of New Yorkers are overpaying or getting priced out—not because affordable listings don't exist, but because they don't know where to find them.” — Beckett & Derrick, Founders of Realer Estate

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After six unsuccessful years of searching for a home in NYC his dad could reasonably afford, Beckett Zahedi realized the problem wasn’t that affordable listings didn’t exist—it’s that most New Yorkers don’t know where to look. Undervalued and rent-stabilized apartments are out there, but they’re buried beneath thousands of overpriced listings. As a result, people end up overpaying or getting pushed out of their neighborhoods.With experience in both real estate and software development from his summers, he decided to build the solution—teaming up with Derrick Webster, his close friend and longtime business partner, to help scale and refine it. The result was Realer Estate : a free AI-powered platform that scans thousands of listings daily to surface undervalued and likely rent-stabilized apartments—making the best deals in NYC accessible to everyone.“I thought if I just built the solution I needed, it might be able to help some others too,” said Zahedi, a high school junior from Brooklyn. “But I didn’t expect 6,000 people in the first two weeks.”From Personal Frustration to Public ToolGrowing up in Carroll Gardens, Beckett watched his closest friends and community get priced out due to rising rents year after year. “The housing market—and the systems meant to support it—clearly aren’t working for regular New Yorkers,” he says. “Rent-stabilized apartments are nearly impossible to find—there’s no centralized site, just a massive government building list no one has time to sort through. And there’s nowhere to even tell if an apartment is a good deal or wildly overpriced.”Determined to do something about it, he taught himself web scraping, database design, and how to fine-tune AI models—all in the evenings after studying for school. Webster built the email automation system that now sends renters instant alerts on new deals.Together, Zahedi and Webster spent months building and refining the platform—using advanced comps-based analysis and custom-trained AI to detect undervalued and likely rent-stabilized units hidden across NYC’s major listing platforms—before launching a soft beta on Reddit. It immediately took off.A Platform Built for Renters—Not Just InvestorsUnlike traditional listing sites or real estate AI tools built for brokers and investors, Realer Estate is focused entirely on regular renters and first-time buyers. The platform automatically flags listings that are undervalued or likely rent-stabilized—making New York’s complicated market just a little more transparent.“I love this tool & what you’re doing to help because it’s a real struggle out here,” one user wrote on Reddit. Another added, “This is great. In my dreams I am able to move back to NYC and keep on checking all the time as rents keep hiking in Philly.” The tool has already helped thousands of New Yorkers save thousands of dollars, and the duo say they're just getting started.Viral Growth, Zero BudgetWith no funding, no team, and no PR firm, Realer Estate gained traction the old-fashioned way: word of mouth and social media. “I posted it on a few Reddit threads , and the response was overwhelming,” Zahedi says. “People were tagging friends, sharing links—some were even thanking me for helping them find their homes.”The platform is already helping over 6,000 New Yorkers, with hundreds of email sign-ups. It’s completely free to use, with an optional $3/month subscription for daily deal alerts. Early revenue from brokers has helped cover infrastructure costs, but Zahedi says the mission remains clear: “This isn’t about profits—it’s about fighting the affordable housing crisis with accessible data that gives millions of New Yorkers a real shot at stability,”.What’s NextZahedi and Webster, cofounders of Realer Estate, are now working on continuing to expand the platform's reach to help more New Yorkers.They’re also in talks with affordable housing advocates and local policymakers to explore partnerships that could make the platform even more impactful for low-income renters.About Realer EstateRealer Estate is a free online platform that uses AI and custom-built algorithms to find the most undervalued and rent-stabilized homes across New York City. Created by 16-year-old Beckett Zahedi and his high school co-founder Derrick Webster, the tool has already helped thousands of New Yorkers find better housing deals in a broken market. Learn more at https://realerestate.org For media inquiries or assets, visit https://realerestate.org/press

