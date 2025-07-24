Columbia River Travel Show to debut nationally on FYI in October

FYI to air worldwide premiere October 4, 2025

ROSBURG, WA, WA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, WWEST Communications announced the premiere of a new travel show focused on the region of Washington and Oregon where the Columbia River meets the Pacific Ocean.The show is set to debut on FYI on October 4, 2025 at 3:00pm ET/PT. Producer Kenneth Johnson shared his excitement with the deal and distribution of the show on FYI. “A+E Global Media’s FYI is a powerful distribution platform, which will provide our show outstanding exposure to not only U.S audiences, but also many Caribbean countries. Their mix of linear, on-demand, and VOD distribution is a game changer for us as we introduce the country to this unique and untapped vacation destination.” The Columbia Coast takes a deep dive into vacation options of the region and in each episode, features a boutique lodging destination, a local culinary ingredient, a focus on regional art, history, and culture, and one of the many amazing outdoor adventures available in on the beaches, river, streams, ocean, and mountains of this rural area.The show includes Las Vegas personalities Mark Justice, Chef Robert “Stew” Stewart, and local resident Heather Johnson as host. As the local authority, Heather arranges long weekend stays for the guys, which serve as the backdrop for each episode.The show is a collaboration of regional tourism agencies of both Washington and Oregon, which including: Willapa Harbor Chamber of Commerce, WA; City of Long Beach, WA; Pacific County, WA; Wahkiakum County Chamber of Commerce; Oregon Coastal Visitor’s Association, OR; Astoria-Warrenton Chamber of Commerce, OR, and the Lower Columbia Tourism Committee, OR.Season one of the The Columbia Coast has been in production since January of 2025, and is expected to conclude in mid-September. The show is filmed and produced on location in Pacific County and Wahkiakum County, WA, along with Clatsop County and Tillamook County, and other Oregon coastal communities. It is being produced by WWEST Communications through their SW Washington-based production company. The first episode is scheduled to air on October 4, 2025 at 3:00pm ET/PT.

Teaser/Trailer

