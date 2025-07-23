LIV Sotheby’s International Lists Black Hawk Mountain Retreat Steeped in Musical History

A Rare Opportunity to Own a Creative Colorado Legacy

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LIV Sotheby’s International Realty (LIV SIR) announces a one-of-a-kind mountain retreat located at 1460 Karlann Drive in Black Hawk, Colorado has been listed by Josh Jackson for $3,495,000. Offering exceptional value for a property of this caliber, this unique estate includes 120 deeded acres at 9,250 feet in elevation, in the heart of Colorado’s high country. More than just a residence, the expansive property is a harmonious blend of nature, artistry, and luxury living that will inspire the next owners.

Inspired by Costa Rica’s Xandari Resort & Spa and featured in Boulder County Home & Garden magazine, the main residence spans 4,470 square feet. It has been recently updated, offering a renewed and elegant aesthetic throughout. Every detail, from the hand-polished Venetian plaster walls to the African mahogany flooring, has been carefully considered to complement the dramatic natural beauty showcased through panoramic windows.

Designed for artists, nature lovers, and entertainers alike, the home features a soaring two-story great room with 35-foot vaulted ceilings and a 27-foot-tall stone fireplace, ideal for gatherings or peaceful solitude. Key property features include three bedrooms, three and a half baths, and the home includes sustainable, off-the-grid-ready mechanical systems, passive solar design, and hydronic radiant heat. Interior design features include Spanish cedar cabinetry, hammered copper sinks, and concrete floors.

A detached 4,000-square-foot barn adds flexibility with a garage, bathroom, and mechanical room offers flexible space that can be utilized as an artist’s loft, office, recreation room or guest suite. It was once a recording and performance space known as Mountain Star Studio and host to musicians Ian Neville, Tenth Mountain Division, and The Hip Abduction.

The property remains an echo of inspiration, ready to be reimagined for new artistic, recreational, or residential visions. Abundant water from the headwaters of South Beaver Creek provides opportunities for water adventure and frequent wildlife sightings offer the ultimate Colorado experience.

Located just 45 minutes from Denver and Boulder, the estate balances remote tranquility with accessibility, making it a truly unique offering in Colorado’s luxury mountain market.

About LIV Sotheby’s International Realty

LIV Sotheby’s International Realty services the Front Range markets of Boulder, Castle Pines, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Denver, Evergreen, Golden, and Northern Colorado as well as the resort markets of Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Crested Butte, Dillon, Telluride, Vail, and Winter Park. Our expert real estate professionals provide local expertise for buyers and sellers in Colorado combined with the global reach of the Sotheby’s International Realty brand. Contact LIV Sotheby’s International Realty by calling 303.893.3200 or visiting livsothebysrealty.com for all your real estate needs.



