81% of Businesses Trust AI, But Just 27% Use It Strategically, New Report Finds

A new report reveals a disconnect between confidence in AI and real-world implementation across business departments.

When AI is left out of finance, HR, and customer service, businesses miss out on efficiency, insight, and employee satisfaction.” — Valerie Brown-Dufour, President of WSI.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WSI, one of the world’s largest AI and digital marketing agencies, has released its 2025 AI Business Insights Report, revealing a critical gap between business leaders’ confidence in artificial intelligence and their ability to implement it where it drives real impact.

Based on a global survey of more than 600 business leaders—primarily from small and medium-sized business owners—the report finds that while 81% believe AI can help them achieve business goals, only 27% report it’s discussed regularly across their organization.

“Businesses aren’t short on curiosity, they’re short on clarity,” said Valerie Brown-Dufour, President of WSI. “AI won’t move the needle unless companies have a plan. That’s why WSI focuses on helping clients connect AI to real outcomes—through practical roadmaps, training, and expert guidance.”

AI Misses the Mark in HR, Finance, and Customer Service

While AI adoption is more common in Marketing (43%) and Management (54%), it's far less present in key support functions: HR (9%), Finance (9%), and Customer Service (19%). These gaps, the report suggests, are slowing down efforts to create fully integrated, AI-enabled operations.

“These aren’t peripheral teams. They’re the backbone of every business,” said Brown-Dufour. “When AI is left out of finance, HR, and customer service, businesses miss out on efficiency, insight, and employee satisfaction.”

Strategic Partners Are 2.5x More Likely to Succeed with AI

One of the report’s most compelling insights: companies working with strategic growth partners, such as WSI, are 2.5 times more likely to succeed with AI. These businesses aren’t just experimenting with tools: they’re aligning AI with specific goals and outcomes.

WSI’s AI Adoption Roadmap offers a guided approach that helps organizations prioritize use cases, build internal support, and implement at a pace that fits their team and resources.

“AI isn’t a magic wand,” said Brown-Dufour. “It’s a business lever—and with the right strategy, businesses can turn interest into action and gain a meaningful competitive edge.”

Highlights from the 2025 AI Business Insights Report

The 24-page report also explores the rise of self-taught AI users, the lack of formal training programs, and the growing role of middle managers in driving adoption. It examines which industries are moving fastest, and how companies expect AI to reshape job roles in the year ahead.

Media Inquiries and Report Access

WSI spokespeople are available for interviews to discuss the findings from the 2025 AI Business Insights Report or speak to specific trends in marketing, workforce strategy, or AI implementation.

View the Full Report:

👉 wsiworld.com/ai-report

About WSI

WSI is a global digital marketing agency with partners in over 80 countries. For nearly three decades, WSI has helped growth-oriented businesses align marketing with measurable outcomes. Through its strategy-first approach and AI-enabled solutions, WSI supports organizations in navigating complexity, scaling smarter, and building sustainable growth.

Media Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.