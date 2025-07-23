KOCOWA Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary in Europe

The Ultimate Destination for Korean Entertainment Stream KOCOWA on all devices

Defying a ‘Saturated’ Market and Expanding K-Content’s Global Impact

KOCOWA, the premier Korean entertainment streaming platform formed by Korea’s major broadcasters KBS, MBC, and SBS, proudly marks its first anniversary in Europe and Oceania. In just one year, KOCOWA has demonstrated that even in a market dominated by global OTT giants and local broadcasters, the appetite for premium Korean content (K-Content) continues to grow rapidly and reach new audiences.



Key Milestones and Growth

Since its European launch in April 2024, KOCOWA has achieved an average monthly growth rate of nearly 20% across Europe and Oceania, underscoring the strong demand for Korean dramas, variety shows, and K-Pop, even in markets considered saturated. Notably, viewership among the 45+ age group in Spain and the UK has surged, proving K-Content’s appeal extends well beyond younger demographics. The platform’s robust library now offers over 40,000 hours of content, with subtitles in English, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, and Vietnamese released within hours of the original Korean broadcast, ensuring a near-real-time, immersive experience for viewers.



The European Streaming Landscape: Still Room for Growth

Despite perceptions of market maturity, Europe’s OTT sector remains dynamic. The market is projected to reach USD 32–54 billion by 2025, with annual revenue growth rates of 8–13%. Infrastructure improvements, particularly in Eastern Europe, are making high-quality streaming more accessible, supporting the rise of both subscription and advertising-based models. KOCOWA’s differentiated offering—curated Korean content, rapid localization, and interactive fan features—has enabled it to stand out amid fierce competition.



Differentiation Through Content and Community

KOCOWA’s success in Europe is driven by several key factors:

● Unmatched K-Content Library: With over 40,000 hours of dramas, variety shows, and K-Pop, KOCOWA offers the largest K-Content library outside Korea, partnering with more than 50 content providers and regularly adding new releases and exclusives.

● Aggressive and Innovative Marketing: In 2024, KOCOWA became the Official Korean Streaming Platform Partner for the English Premier League’s Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. (Wolves). This partnership included in-stadium LED advertising, digital content collaborations, and fan engagement campaigns.

● KOCOWA reached 3 billion EPL fans and gained millions of views and impressions on social media through curated partnership content like The impossible K-Pop quiz and Children’s Day. KOCOWA also gifted a Play on the Pitch experience to Wolves Foundation.

● Lightning-Fast, Multilingual Localization: Subtitles in multiple languages are available within 6–8 hours of broadcast, setting an industry benchmark for rapid, high-quality localization and reducing piracy risks.

● Fan-Driven Interactive Experiences: Real-time fan chat, live K-Pop events, and interactive viewing parties have fostered a strong global Hallyu (Korean Wave) community, increasing user engagement and loyalty.



KOCOWA’s Role in the Evolving European OTT Market

KOCOWA’s entry into Europe is more than just geographical expansion; it signals a shift in how international content can thrive in new territories. The platform’s rapid growth is supported by the rising demand for Korean dramas and K-Pop, with European fans increasingly open to international and niche content that is accessible and well-localized. KOCOWA’s success is also fueled by the global popularity of K-Content, which appeals to both diaspora communities and mainstream audiences seeking fresh entertainment experiences.

Popular titles in Europe include: Running Man, Home Alone, Oh My Ghost Clients, The Manager, Queen's House, The Woman Who Swallowed the Sun, For Eagle Brothers, and Heart Pairing

Comments from subscribers in Europe and Oceania:

"Glad this app exists in Australia, bringing K-Content in a legal manner."

"Best app for K-Drama and K-Variety."

"KOCOWA is slaying."

"This app is my favorite of all time."



Looking Ahead: Continued Growth and Innovation

KOCOWA plans to expand subtitle language offerings, enhance the user interface, and introduce additional membership models to broaden accessibility. As K-Content continues to gain momentum in Europe, the platform is committed to cultural exchange, community involvement, and delivering the very best of Korean entertainment to global fans. The future of K-Content in Europe looks bright, with strong fan demand, increasing co-production and investment, and advanced localization strategies paving the way for even greater impact.



About KOCOWA+

KOCOWA+ is a subscription-based video streaming platform initially launched in the Americas in 2017, now serving audiences in the United States, Mexico, Brazil, the rest of South America, the UK, the EU, and Oceania. The platform offers over 40,000 hours of Korean dramas, movies, reality shows, and K-Pop content with multi-language support. For more information, please visit www.kocowa.com.

