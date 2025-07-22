Saskatchewan, Ontario and Alberta to Advance Pipelines, Critical Minerals and Energy Export Infrastructure

CANADA, July 22 - Released on July 22, 2025

Provinces sign agreement to secure markets, support investment and strengthen supply chains.

Today, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to coordinate the safe transportation and export of Western Canadian oil, natural gas and critical minerals to refineries, seaports and storage facilities across Canada and beyond.

"We are sending a clear signal that Canada's energy future will be built by Canadians, for Canadians," Moe said. "This agreement commits our provinces to work together to unlock new markets, shore up our supply chains from mine to port and advocate for the federal reforms our industry needs. By advancing pipelines, rail connections and critical-mineral processing capacity, we are safeguarding thousands of jobs, strengthening our energy security and fostering sustainable growth."

The MOU establishes a collaborative framework to explore multiple pipeline and rail corridors, and expansion of processing hubs for critical minerals. All of this will create new and critical avenues to reach domestic and international markets.

"As the world grapples with President Trump's unfair tariffs, it is more important than ever to build a resilient and self-reliant economy here at home," Ford said. "This agreement sends a clear message: Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan are ready to get shovels in the ground and move forward on projects that will secure our long-term prosperity."

The agreement will help strengthen interprovincial trade by linking Saskatchewan, Ontario and Alberta through shared infrastructure development and coordinated market strategies.

"We are taking action to grow our economy, build real infrastructure and get major projects moving," Smith said. "Alberta is proud to lead the way in uniting with provinces that share a vision for responsible development, economic freedom and common sense. We are standing up for our oil and gas sector and making sure our world-class resources reach the markets that need them. Together, Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan are showing what is possible when provinces step up. This agreement is about building a stronger, more connected Canada, one project at a time."

The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to be a leader and advocate for free and fair trade. Last week, Saskatchewan called on all provinces and territories to join Canada's largest barrier-free interprovincial market, the New West Partnership Trade Agreement. This economic region of over 11 million Canadians has a combined GDP exceeding $818 billion.

The province also continues to take part in the Committee on Internal Trade (CIT), which includes enhancing the Canadian Free Trade Agreement (CFTA), reducing regulatory and administrative burdens to interprovincial trade, and facilitating labour mobility.

On July 8, CIT announced significant progress, including:

Reducing party-specific exceptions under the CFTA by a further 30 per cent.

Concluding negotiations of the financial services chapter.

Advancing mutual recognition through a pilot project in the trucking sector and negotiating towards a mutual recognition agreement on the sale of goods.

Cross-Canada commitment to a 30-day service standard for processing labour mobility applications.

A Memorandum of Understanding on direct-to-consumer alcohol sales, co-led by Saskatchewan and Ontario, involving ten jurisdictions across Canada to support consumers being able to order their favourite Canadian wine, spirit, beer or other alcoholic beverage, directly from the producer, for personal consumption.

