[7-22-2025] The Food and Drug Administration is advising consumers not to purchase or use FATZorb, a product promoted and sold for weight loss on various websites, including https://ebay.com and possibly in some retail stores.

FDA laboratory analysis confirmed that FATZorb contains sibutramine, desmethyl sibutramine, benzyl sibutramine, and phenolphthalein not listed on the product label.

Sibutramine is a controlled substance that was removed from the market in October 2010 for safety reasons. Desmethyl sibutramine and benzyl sibutramine are substances structurally similar to sibutramine. This product poses a threat to consumers because sibutramine is known to substantially increase blood pressure and/or heart rate in some people and may present a significant risk for people with a history of coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure, arrhythmias or stroke. FATZorb may also interact, in life-threatening ways, with other medications a consumer may be taking.

Phenolphthalein is a chemical that is not an active ingredient in any approved drug in the United States. Studies have indicated that it may increase the risk of cancer.

This notification is to inform the public of products potentially marketed as dietary supplements or conventional foods with hidden drug ingredients and chemicals. These products are typically promoted for sexual enhancement, weight loss, pain relief and body building and are often represented as being all natural. Consumers should exercise caution before purchasing these products.

FDA is unable to test and identify all products marketed as dietary supplements that have potentially harmful hidden ingredients.

