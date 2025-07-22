Juveniles Charged in TBI Sexual Exploitation Case

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained juvenile petitions charging two Giles County juveniles accused of posting a compromising photo of a classmate online.

In November, at the request of 22nd Judicial District Attorney General Brent Cooper, agents began investigating the circumstances of the photo of a Giles County teen, which appeared on Snapchat. During the investigation, agents determined two classmates of the victim posted the image, after having received the image from another classmate. Additionally, one of the teens sent a direct message to the victim threatening to harm him.

On Monday, agents secured juvenile petitions charging one of the teens with one count of Illegal Use of a Telecommunications Device, one count of Unlawful Photography-Dissemination, and one count of Harassment. The second teen has been charged with one count of Illegal Use of a Telecommunications Device and one count of Unlawful Photography-Dissemination.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

