Maryland State Police Arrest Baltimore City Man Following Two Reported Road Rage Incidents

July 22, 2025

(ESSEX, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a Baltimore City man following two separate reported armed road-rage incidents in Baltimore County, and for assaulting investigators attempting to effectuate a lawful arrest.

The accused is identified as Kelly Talbert, 31, of Baltimore City, Maryland. Talbert was arrested yesterday and criminally charged with first- and second-degree assault, and other related firearm charges. Talbert is currently held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center. Additional charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

At approximately 6:00 a.m. on July 7, 2025, the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack received an emergency call from a motorist who advised another motorist pointed a copper-colored firearm at them while traveling on the outer loop of I-695 in the area of Wilkens Avenue. State Troopers from the Maryland State Police Highway Gun Crimes Initiative initiated an investigation and identified Talbert as the suspect.

Information was gleaned throughout the investigation linking Talbert to a prior armed road rage incident reported last year to the Golden Ring Barrack. In that case, a motorist contacted law enforcement on February 4, 2024, and reported a motorist who brandished a tan-colored firearm at him and his two adult passengers while traveling on the inner loop of I-695 in the area of Perring Parkway.

Yesterday, Talbert was located outside of his Baltimore City residence. Talbert assaulted two investigators during his arrest, but was taken into police custody without injuries to himself or the troopers. A court-authorized search of Talbert’s vehicle resulted in the seizure of a loaded tan-colored semi-automatic firearm.

The Maryland Department of State Police is dedicated to creating safer communities within Maryland, including actively addressing all reported incidents of gun violence on our highways. Police continue to seek information in the investigations into the murders of Delonte Hicks, Charles Marks, and Nyah Hairston. Police urge anyone with information relating to these investigations or other highway gun crimes, to contact investigators by calling 410-538-1887. Callers may remain anonymous.

