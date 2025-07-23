Seventy2 Capital opens office in Andover, MA with the addition of three team members

Brandon, Daniel, and Melissa exemplify our practice’s values of integrity, opportunity, and contribution... We look forward to working with them to serve their clients in the Boston area.” — Tom Fautrel, President & Co-Founder, Seventy2 Capital

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a client-centered, independent wealth management practice headquartered in the Washington DC – Baltimore region, announced today that they are expanding their footprint into Andover, Massachusetts. With this office opening, the practice welcomes three new team members:

Brandon Mahler – Senior Vice President & Financial Advisor

Daniel Treanor – Senior Vice President & Financial Advisor

Melissa Herbert –Senior Registered Wealth Associate

Tom Fautrel, Seventy2 Capital’s President and Co-Founder, said, “We are so excited to continue growing Seventy2 Capital with the opening of this new office in Andover. Brandon, Daniel and Melissa exemplify our practice’s values of integrity, opportunity, and contribution, putting the client’s best interests at the forefront of everything they do. This makes them a strong addition to our team, and we look forward to working with them to serve their clients in the Boston area.”

Brandon and Daniel take a thoughtful approach to their work, listening to clients goals, values, and priorities – whether it’s growing wealth, preservation, planning for retirement, or leaving a legacy. From there, they create customized strategies that integrate investment management, tax efficiency, estate planning strategies, and risk management.

When asked what excites him most about joining Seventy2 Capital Brandon said, “I’m looking forward to the independence of growing our business in a way that’s in our clients’ best interest with the support of Seventy2 Capital, while also helping grow the practice in the Boston area.”

Melissa Herbert is joining Seventy2 Capital with this team as a Senior Registered Wealth Associate. She aims to build meaningful relationships and add value to everyday interactions, working closely with her financial advisors to be supportive partners and enhancing the client’s experience.

About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is a full-service, independent wealth management practice committed to supporting individuals, families, and business owners to achieve their financial goals. We are passionate about the work we do for our clients. We form a deep understanding of our client’s goals and values and then develop and implement customized strategies that fit those objectives. Seventy2 Capital has been recognized as a Barron’s Top 250 Private Wealth Management Team in 2024. For more information please visit www.seventy2capital.com.

2024 Barron’s Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams: Awarded May 2024; Data Compiled by Barron’s based on the time period from Jan. 2023 – Dec. 2023 (Source: Barrons.com).

The Barron’s Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams are evaluated on a range of factors for the Financial Advisor and their team, who specialize in serving individuals and families. Factors included in the ratings include their previous year’s size and shape, the regulatory records and credentials of their members, and the resources they have at their disposal to serve their client bases. Self-completed questionnaire was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For more than 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (FiNet), the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what’s right for clients. www.wfafinet.com

Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC (WFAFN), Member SIPC. Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from WFAFN.

