Caron Designs to Debut at Vermont Crafts Council’s Open Studio Weekend

WINDHAM, VT, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caron Designs, the creative craft kit and jewelry brand founded by Lisa Hickey, is thrilled to announce its first-ever participation in the Vermont Crafts Council’s prestigious Open Studio Weekend, set for October 4–5, 2025.

Located at 859 Hitchcock Hill Rd, Windham, VT, Caron Designs invites art lovers, families, and craft enthusiasts to step into a hands-on creative experience. Visitors will:

Explore the studio and discover the inspiration behind Caron Designs’ DIY craft kits & handmade jewelry.

Meet founder Lisa Hickey, view current collections, and get insider tips on creating memorable, giftable art.

Watch live demonstrations of kit assembly, jewelry making, and ask questions about design and technique.

“Participating in Open Studio Weekend is a dream come true,” says Lisa Hickey. “It’s a chance for me to engage directly with our new community, share the joy of crafting, and celebrate the creative spirit in Vermont.”

About Caron Designs

Caron Designs offers unique, ready-to-assemble craft kits suitable for adults and children, paired with a selection of handmade earrings, necklaces, and bracelets. Based in Windham, VT, the studio also hosts monthly workshops and private classes in wire-wrapped jewelry, needle-felting, fused glass, and more.

About Vermont Crafts Council Open Studio Weekend

Hosted by the Vermont Crafts Council, this statewide event invites artists to open their private workspaces to the public. Attendees tour studios, gallery partners, and artist demonstrations October 4–5—celebrating creativity and craftsmanship across Vermont .

Event Details:

What: Caron Designs Studio Open for Vermont Crafts Council Open Studio Weekend

When: Saturday & Sunday, October 4–5, 2025 • 10 AM – 5 PM

Where: 859 Hitchcock Hill Rd, Windham, VT (Windham Town Center)

Contact: Lisa Hickey | lisa@carondesigns.com | (203) 313‑6550

Stay Connected: visit www.carondesigns.com and follow @carondesigns on Facebook & Instagram

Media Contact:

Lisa Hickey, Founder

Caron Designs

859 Hitchcock Hill Rd, Windham VT 05359

(203) 313‑6550 • lisa@carondesigns.com

www.carondesigns.com

Legal Disclaimer:

