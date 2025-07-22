Submit Release
911 Service Today Expands to Summerville After 5,000+ Charleston Repairs and Over 800 Five-Star Reviews

A white service van parked in front of a home, displaying logo of "911 Service Today"

Now offering fast, same-day appliance repair in Summerville with certified local technicians you can count on.

Thousands of families in Charleston rely on us to fix their appliances fast—and now it’s Summerville’s turn”
— Andrew Taylor
SUMMERVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After completing over 5,000 appliance repairs in Charleston and earning over 800 five-star reviews,911 Service Today has opened a new location in Summerville, SC. This move brings faster, same-day service and local appliance repair expertise to homeowners across Dorchester County.

The Summerville team offers full-service repairs for all major household appliances, including stoves, ovens, microwave ovens, dishwashers, refrigerators, freezers, dryers, microwaves, and washing machines. With fully insured and certified technicians, the company services all major appliance makes and models, and provides a 30-minute call-ahead notice to keep customers informed and prepared.

About 911 Service Today

911 Service Today is a family-owned, local appliance repair company proudly serving Charleston, Summerville, and surrounding communities. With over 5,000 completed repairs and over 800 five-star reviews, the company is trusted for its same-day service, work on any make or model, and insured & certified local technicians. Services include repair for stoves, ovens, microwaves, dishwashers, refrigerators, freezers, dryers, and washing machines. Customers always receive a 30-minute call-ahead and flat-rate, transparent pricing—no hidden fees, no surprises.

Andrew Taylor
911 Service Today
+1 843-789-4824
