Wedding Bells and Seashells Launches Exclusive Beach Wedding Services in Cape Canaveral for Cruise Couples

Beach Wedding Ceremony, Cruise Honeymoon from Cape Canaveral

Perfect for Couples Sailing from Port Canaveral — Say 'I Do' on the Sand, Then Cruise into Your Honeymoon!

My experience with Wedding Bells and Seashells was the best. The planners were exceptional and so professional. They handled everything for us. Thank you for providing our dream wedding day!” — Bride Katie

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wedding Bells and Seashells, South Florida’s premier beach wedding planning company, is proud to announce a specialized service offering intimate, all-inclusive beach weddings for cruise couples visiting Port Canaveral—one of the world’s busiest cruise ports.

Perfect for couples looking to say "I do" before setting sail, during a day in port, or after docking from their romantic voyage, this enhanced service provides a seamless and memorable wedding experience on Florida’s scenic Space Coast. With stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean and the convenience of being just minutes from the cruise terminal, Wedding Bells and Seashells makes beach weddings effortless, elegant, and unforgettable.

Wedding Packages Include:

*Ceremony setup on a pristine Cape Canaveral beach

*Complete ceremony planning and coordination

*Licensed officiant and personalized vows

*Professional photography

*Floral arrangements and décor

*Optional add-ons: live music, mini-reception, custom cake, videography

“We’ve seen a growing demand from cruise passengers who want to turn their trip into something even more meaningful,” said Megan Kossove, Founder of Wedding Bells and Seashells. “Cape Canaveral offers the perfect backdrop—and we handle every detail so couples can have a relaxing and enjoyable cruise.”

Whether eloping, renewing vows, or planning a small family celebration, couples can count on Wedding Bells and Seashells to create a one-of-a-kind beach ceremony timed perfectly around their cruise itinerary.

Why Cape Canaveral?

*Located just 10 minutes from Port Canaveral terminals

*Less crowded, scenic beach spots ideal for photos

*Close proximity to Cocoa Beach hotels and Kennedy Space Center attractions

*Closest beach to Disney World and other Orlando attractions

To celebrate the launch, Wedding Bells and Seashells is offering a $100 discount on all Cape Canaveral cruise weddings booked by September 31, 2025.

About Wedding Bells and Seashells:

With locations across South Florida’s most beautiful beaches, Wedding Bells and Seashells specializes in full-service destination weddings tailored to couples seeking simplicity, style, and coastal romance. From elopements to large ceremonies and receptions, they’ve helped thousands of couples tie the knot in paradise.

Wedding Bells and Seashells - The Knot Best of Weddings - 2025 Pick

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.