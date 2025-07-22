RIDOH Recommends Reopening the Swimming Area at Hope Community Service Pond

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends reopening the swimming area at the Hope Community Service Pond in Scituate for swimming because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.

RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH's beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).

###