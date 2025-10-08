Travel Advisory: New Traffic Pattern on Route 78 Anticipated October 15 at The Chapman Pond Railroad Bridge in Westerly

On Wednesday night, October 15, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will begin making repairs to the Chapman Pond Railroad Bridge on Route 78 in Westerly. This will require some traffic pattern changes over the next several weeks with the work expected to wrap up by the end of the year.

RIDOT will first close the on-ramp from Route 91 (Oak Street) to Route 78 West, and shift Route 78 West traffic to the left. Motorists are advised to follow the signed detour using High Street and Upper High Street to the Route 78 West on-ramp, just south of Hillview Drive. The ramp will be closed until mid-December. Also through the fall, the traffic shift may be slightly modified. Route 78 Eastbound over the bridge will also have a lane shift.

Built in 1975, the bridge carries Route 78 over Route 91 and crosses railway Amtrak's Northeast Corridor. It carries approximately 17,900 vehicles per day.

The steel and concrete repairs RIDOT is making will extend the service life of the bridge until its scheduled replacement in 2032. The cost of the interim repairs is approximately $600,000.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The interim repairs and replacement of the Chapman Pond Railroad Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.