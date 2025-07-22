Chill Factor Cooling & Heating Offers 10% Discount to Military and First Responders in Norco, CA

Logo

Chill Factor Cooling & Heating offers 10% off HVAC services for military and first responders in Norco, CA. Trusted local experts, no pressure sales.

NORCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chill Factor Cooling & Heating, the trusted local HVAC provider serving Norco and surrounding communities, is proud to offer a 10% discount to all active-duty military, veterans, and first responders. This exclusive offer is part of the company’s continued commitment to supporting the people who protect and serve the community.With over 25 years of hands-on experience, Chill Factor Cooling & Heating has become the go-to solution for residents needing honest, efficient, and reliable HVAC service. From keeping homes cool during triple-digit heat to ensuring warmth during California’s chilly desert nights, Chill Factor is known for its responsive service and commitment to doing the job right the first time.“We’re not just another HVAC company—we’re your neighbors,” said a Chill Factor representative. “We understand the trust it takes to invite someone into your home, and we don’t take that lightly. This 10% discount is our way of saying thank you to those who serve, and a reminder that we’ll always serve our community with the same dedication.”Full-Service Comfort, Built for Norco FamiliesChill Factor Cooling & Heating provides a wide range of residential HVAC services designed to meet the region’s unique climate demands:* Air Conditioning: AC Repair , installation, replacement, and routine maintenance* Heating Services: Furnace repair , replacement, and maintenance for reliable winter comfort* Indoor Air Quality: Air purification, filtration systems, and ductwork installation for healthier homes* Emergency HVAC Services: Fast, reliable responses when comfort can’t waitWhy More Homeowners Choose Chill Factor:* Locally Owned & Operated: Deep roots in the Norco community* Certified Technicians: Skilled, respectful, and professional on every job* Clear, Honest Pricing: No upselling, no surprises—just upfront quotes* Fast Response Times: Fully-stocked trucks and quick dispatch across Norco and surrounding cities* Customer-First Guarantee: If it’s not right, we make it right. That’s the Chill Factor promise.Now Serving:Norco, Eastvale, Corona, Chino Hills, Anaheim Hills, Placentia, Rancho Cucamonga, Yorba Linda, and the surrounding Inland Empire region.10% Discount Details:Who Qualifies:* Active-Duty Military* Veterans* First Responders (Police, Fire, EMTs)Proof of eligibility required. Cannot be combined with other offers. Limited-time availability.Book Your Service Today❄️ Chill Factor Cooling & Heating📍 Address: 3995 Oak Ridge Cir, Norco, CA 92860📞 Call: (951) 268-6520🌐 Website: www.chillfactorhvac.com 🕒 Schedule Online: Fast, easy, and available 24/7About Chill Factor Cooling & HeatingFor over 20 years, Chill Factor Cooling & Heating has been Norco’s trusted provider for expert HVAC services, including AC repair, heating installation, furnace replacement, indoor air quality solutions, and air duct services. As a locally owned and operated company, we’re committed to delivering fast, honest, and reliable heating and cooling services backed by certified technicians and real craftsmanship. From emergency AC repairs in the summer to energy-efficient heating system upgrades in winter, we offer full-service solutions tailored to your home’s comfort needs. Our team specializes in air conditioning installation, seasonal HVAC maintenance, and custom indoor air quality improvements—all with clear pricing and no upselling. When you choose Chill Factor Cooling & Heating, you're choosing experience, professionalism, and comfort that lasts.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.