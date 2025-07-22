U.S. Soy Protein Market Size, Growth & Company Profiles 2025-2032

US Soy Protein Market Size and Growth

U.S. Soy Protein Market to grow from $678M (2024) to $926.4M by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2025–2032

With growing demand for plant-based nutrition, the U.S. soy protein market is set to grow from $678M in 2024 to $926.4M by 2032, driven by health trends and sustainable food choices.” — DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP

Market Size and Growth
The U.S. Soy Protein Market Size was estimated at nearly USD 678 Million in 2024 and is anticipated to reach about USD 926.4 Million by 2032, progressing at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2025 and 2032.

Latest Industry Key Developments:
During the 2023/2024 production season, the United States is expected to produce around 113.34 million metric tons of soybeans, representing roughly 29% of global output. This solidifies the U.S.'s role as a key player in the global soybean market, with approximately 52% of its production destined for export. These strong export figures are essential in supporting the rising global demand for soy protein, especially as plant-based protein alternatives continue to gain popularity.Growth Drivers & OpportunitiesHealth-Conscious Shifts: Rising awareness of the health benefits of plant-based proteins, including soy’s cholesterol-lowering properties and high amino acid content, is fostering consumer preference across all age groups.Sustainability Push: Soy protein’s low carbon footprint and environmentally friendly profile are aligning with global sustainability goals, especially among Gen Z and Millennial consumers.Rising Domestic Processing: Increased domestic soybean crushing for soymeal and soy oil supports local supply, reduces reliance on imports, and promotes the use of soy protein in multiple industries.Innovation in Functional Ingredients: Continuous R&D efforts are enhancing the texture, solubility, and nutritional value of soy protein products, making them ideal for health-focused innovations in functional foods and beverages.Geographical InsightsThe Midwest region remains the production hub for soybeans and soy protein processing, with states like Illinois, Iowa, and Minnesota leading the way. North America leads the global soy protein industry, with the United States playing a major role in regional market growth accounting for a significant portion due to large-scale farming, advanced infrastructure, and increasing consumer demand for meat and dairy substitutes.Key Players in USKey companies driving the U.S. soy protein landscape include:Archer Daniels Midland CompanyCargill, IncorporatedDuPontCHS Inc.Wilmar InternationalSonic Biochem Extractions Ltd.Prinova Group LLCKerry Group PLCThe Scoular CompanyNOW FoodsLeading Market Segments:By Product Type: Soy Protein Isolates, Regular Isolates, Functional Isolates, Soy Protein Concentrates, Functional Concentrates, Dispersion Concentrates, Soy Protein Hydrolysates, Enzyme Hydrolyzed, Acid Hydrolyzed, Textured Soy Protein, Dry Textured Soy Protein, Wet Textured Soy Protein, Soy Flour, Defatted Soy Flour, Full-fat Soy Flour, OthersBy Form: Dry, Powder, Granules, LiquidBy Nature: Organic, ConventionalBy Flavor: Unflavored, Flavored, Vanilla, Chocolate, Savory Flavors, Fruit Flavors, OthersBy Application: Food & Beverages, Bakery & Confectionery, Meat Alternatives & Extenders, Dairy Alternatives, Functional Foods, Infant Formulas, Others, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, OthersBuy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=us-soy-protein-market Recent Developments – United States2025U.S. soybean meal exports are projected to hit record levels for the fourth consecutive year, driven by expanded crush capacity and global demand for high-quality plant-based feed ingredients.Despite domestic crush expansion, soybean export volumes have slightly declined in 2025, with exporters adjusting to increased internal processing needs.2024U.S. soybean processors reported record-high crush volumes, meeting growing demand from the renewable energy and animal feed sectors.Export bookings for soybeans in 2024 reached a multi-decade low due to decreased purchasing from traditional international buyers and rising domestic consumption.Recent Developments – Japan2025Japan’s organic soy protein isolate market is rapidly expanding, with value projected to reach USD 250 million by 2033, fueled by growing demand for clean-label and plant-based functional foods.Imports of U.S. soybeans for non-GMO applications such as tofu and soy sauce continue to dominate, with U.S. Suppliers provide more than 70% of the soybeans imported into Japan.2024The Japanese soy protein market was valued at approximately USD 199 million in 2024 and is expected to maintain steady growth through 2030, driven by dietary shifts among older consumers.Government initiatives promoting food self-sufficiency and support for plant-based dietary choices are reinforcing the role of soy protein in Japan’s health and nutrition landscape.ConclusionThe U.S. Soy Protein Market is set for sustained expansion, propelled by rising consumer health awareness, environmental sustainability efforts, and innovations in product formulation. With major players scaling up investments and processing capabilities, and international markets like Japan relying heavily on U.S. exports, the outlook for soy protein remains highly favorable. 