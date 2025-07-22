Attorney General Bailey Fights To Reinstate Women’s Sports Records Erased By NCAA

July 22, 2025 12:36 pm

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey joined Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch and 26 other states and territories in demanding that the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) reinstate the records, titles, awards, and recognitions rightfully earned by top female athletes but stripped away under the Biden Administration’s policies that allowed biological males to compete in women’s categories.

“These women champions earned those records. They trained, competed, and won, only to have their victories stolen by male athletes,” said Attorney General Andrew Bailey. “Biological reality matters. The NCAA’s decision to erase women’s achievements in favor of male competitors is a grave injustice that violates the intent of Title IX and undermines the integrity of women’s sports. Missouri is demanding that the NCAA correct this wrong and restore what rightfully belongs to America’s female champions.”

“Female collegiate athletes trained, competed, and triumphed- only to see their recognitions stripped away and devalued by unfair policies that ignored biology,” said Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “I am grateful to be joined by my colleagues from across the country and the Trump administration as we support these women and urge that their records be corrected, restoring the honors they earned.”

In the letter, the Attorneys General argue, “The policies that were created, promoted, and encouraged by the Biden Administration and the NCAA not only enabled biological men to compete against women in sporting events across the country, but denied deserving women the recognitions they had earned in events that you managed…. While we appreciate the steps the NCAA has taken since then, there is far more the NCAA can do for the women athletes that have competed and continue to compete in your events.”

The Attorneys General continue, “The NCAA should take this step for former athletes to preserve the integrity of Title IX and show your support for the women harmed by years of bad policy. As your website states, ‘Regardless of where they start, student-athletes strive to end each season at one of the NCAA’s 90 championships in 24 sports.’ Women athletes strived, succeeded, and were cheated of what they earned.”

Since taking office, President Donald Trump has been a staunch advocate for female athletes, signing executive orders that support women’s sports and prioritize Title IX. In February, the U.S. Department of Education also penned a letter asking the NCAA to validate these recognitions.

“I will always stand up for the women and girls who are being pushed to the sidelines by unfair and unlawful policies. The NCAA must act now to restore fairness and give these top athletes the recognition they rightfully earned,” concluded Attorney General Andrew Bailey.

In addition to Attorney General Bailey, Attorneys General from the following states and territories joined the letter: Mississippi, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming.

You can read the full letter here.