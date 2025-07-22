Infrastructure upgrades improve visitor experience in two Okanagan parks

CANADA, July 22 - More people can access Myra-Bellevue Park and safely enjoy one of the most scenic sections of the historic Kettle Valley Rail Trail as several infrastructure upgrades are nearing completion.

The Myra Station parking lot has been expanded with 60 new spaces and 12 spaces for buses and trailers to accommodate the growth in visitors. Six new accessible toilets have also been added to the day-use area at the trailhead, near Kelowna.

“Myra-Bellevue Park is a gem in B.C.’s Okanagan region, offering a blend of natural beauty, outdoor adventure and historical significance,” said Tamara Davidson, Minister of Environment and Parks. “Investing in infrastructure upgrades at Myra-Bellevue Park ensures this natural treasure remains safe and accessible for everyone who comes to explore the trails, history and biodiversity of this special region in B.C.”

The upgrades are part of a $2.1-million project that began in 2021 and includes removing and replacing the old decking of all 18 trestles along the Myra-Bellevue section of the Kettle Valley Rail Trail. The trestle decks have also been widened from 1.5 to 2.75 metres to improve accessibility and accommodate safe two-way traffic for hikers and cyclists. Work on the trestles was completed in the summer of 2024.

“For over two decades, the Friends of the South Slopes (FOSS) has protected and maintained the trail networks in Okanagan Mountain Park and Myra-Bellevue Park, including recently the Myra Canyon trestles. We do so under the leadership of a stellar team at B.C. Parks with whom we enjoy a great working relationship and friendship,” said Cam Kourany, FOSS president. “FOSS and its 70-plus volunteers are proud to support our community and the Ministry of Environment and Parks. Their investments in the trestles and amenities greatly improve usability and safety.”

At Monashee Park northwest of Vernon, the bridge at Little Peters Lake is being replaced to restore access to several alpine recreation areas, including Big Peters Lake. The bridge was damaged by heavy snow and removed in 2024 due to safety concerns.

In addition to the bridge replacement, the Big Peters Lake backcountry campground is being expanded from 10 to 18 raised wooden tent platforms. The cost of the project is an estimated $445,000 and includes replacing one pit toilet and adding another one, along with adding a secure storage container to protect food and other items from wildlife.

“Monashee Park is such a gem that is great for hiking, swimming, camping or a leisurely stroll,” said Steve Morissette, MLA for Kootenay-Monashee. “Replacing the bridge at Little Peters Lake and adding more campsites at Big Peters Lake means more people, whether visitors or locals, can enjoy the beautiful Monashee Mountains.”

Backcountry camping is available at four locations in Monashee Park: Spectrum Lake, Little Peters Lake, Big Peters Lake and Margie Lake. Big Peters Lake is the largest campground in the sub-alpine and is located 13 kilometres from the Spectrum Creek trailhead and parking lot.

The upgrades at Monashee Park are part of a five-year, $21.5-million investment to increase and improve access to outdoor recreation in B.C. Upgrades include new campsites and trails, improvements to existing facilities and accessibility improvements. The upgrades at Myra-Bellevue Park are funded through the B.C. Parks capital budget.

