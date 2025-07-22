Visibility Works Launches to Deliver Expert-Level SEO Through Strategic Agency Partnerships

Visibility Works

MCHENRY, IL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seasoned SEO executives Chris Vale and Sean Woitas have launched Visibility Works, a new consultancy dedicated to helping paid media, social, marketing, and web development agencies expand their service offerings with hands-on SEO expertise.

With more than two decades of combined experience leading high-performing SEO teams, Vale and Woitas bring a deep understanding of both enterprise-level strategy and practical execution. Through Visibility Works, they aim to serve as embedded partners to agencies that want to offer results-driven SEO without building out an internal team.

“Most agencies we talk to are incredible at creative, media buying, or development, but they hit a wall when it comes to SEO,” said Chris Vale, co-founder of Visibility Works. “Our role is to be the SEO team behind the scenes, helping our partners deliver stronger outcomes for their clients.”

As an SEO partner agency, Visibility Works is built on long-term collaboration, offering services that include:

Technical SEO audits and ongoing strategy for client websites across all industries

Content optimization and performance tracking grounded in real-world search behavior

Site architecture guidance for web teams building or re-launching client sites

Direct access to senior SEO professionals who prioritize clarity and results

Vale and Woitas previously led SEO operations at one of the largest digital marketing firms in the U.S., where they helped scale programs across thousands of small business and enterprise clients. Now, they’re bringing that same depth of expertise to select agency partnerships.

“We’re not selling software or offering templated reports,” said Sean Woitas, co-founder. “We work directly with agency owners and account leads to understand what their clients actually need, and then we help them deliver it.”

Visibility Works has already begun supporting paid media and creative agencies that want to offer more holistic digital marketing strategies without sacrificing quality or control.

To learn more or inquire about a partnership, visit https://www.visibilityworks.net

About Visibility Works

Founded by SEO veterans Chris Vale and Sean Woitas in 2025, Visibility Works is an SEO consultancy built for collaboration. The company partners with agencies and marketing teams to provide expert strategy, technical SEO, and content support with hands-on guidance and no fluff.

