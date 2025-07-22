From Stage 4 to Standing Strong: Barton H. Dunn Shares a Riveting Story of Survival and Faith in One Life to Live

A Powerful Memoir of Miracles, Twin Brotherhood, and Unshakable Faith in the Face of Leukemia

CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What would you do if you were told you had only months to live? For Barton H. Dunn, that moment came unexpectedly—during what was supposed to be a routine doctor’s appointment. In his new memoir, One Life to Live , Dunn shares the raw and inspiring account of his diagnosis with Stage 4 A.L.L. Leukemia and the miraculous journey that followed.At the heart of One Life to Live is a powerful narrative of courage, resilience, and divine grace. When faced with a terminal diagnosis, Bart didn’t give up—he fought. Enduring aggressive chemotherapy, radiation, and a life-saving bone marrow transplant from his identical twin brother, Bart’s story is as much about physical survival as it is about spiritual transformation.More than just a medical journey, the book is filled with profound spiritual encounters that sustained him through his darkest hours. Dunn candidly reflects on the moments of despair, the unexpected blessings, and the miraculous interventions that affirmed his belief in a higher purpose.“One Life to Live is not just my story—it’s a testimony to the power of faith and the strength we discover when we are forced to confront our own mortality,” Dunn shares.With vulnerability and hope, Dunn invites readers to walk alongside him through the harrowing lows and transcendent highs of his battle with cancer. His story is a beacon for those currently fighting illness, supporting loved ones through health crises, or searching for purpose amidst life’s trials.Uplifting and deeply human, One Life to Live is more than a memoir—it’s a reminder that even in the face of death, miracles still happen.About the Author:Barton H. Dunn is a cancer survivor, author, and speaker with a deep passion for sharing stories of healing and hope. His experience with leukemia and his unshakable faith has inspired countless others to believe in the possibility of miracles. One Life to Live is his debut memoir.

Barton H. Dunn's Global Book Network TV Interview with Logan Crawford!

