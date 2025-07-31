AIcourseGuru Launches Vibe Course Creation: Build SCORM-Ready Courses from Docs in Minutes

Turn any document into a complete course with quizzes and SCORM export. Vibe course creation makes building training content fast, easy, and affordable.

We believe creating a course should feel as natural as writing down your ideas. That’s what vibe course creation is about — transforming your knowledge into something polished instantly.” — Mikhail Erman, Head of Growth at AIcourseGuru.

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AIcourseGuru Launches Vibe Course Creation: Build SCORM-Ready Courses from a Document or Prompt in Minutes Using AI

The new platform lets professionals, creators, and teams turn knowledge into full e-learning courses with quizzes, lessons, and SCORM export — no instructional designers required.

AIcourseGuru officially launches today, introducing a new category: vibe course creation. The platform https://aicourseguru.com/ allows anyone to instantly create engaging, structured online courses from a document or even a simple prompt — complete with lessons, quizzes, and SCORM files — using the power of AI.

Traditionally, building an online course costs between $3,000 and $7,000, requires a team of learning designers, and takes weeks or even months. AIcourseGuru makes it possible in just a few minutes — without sacrificing quality or compatibility.

From Prompt or PDF to Course in Minutes

The process is simple: either upload a document or type a simple prompt, and AIcourseGuru automatically extracts the structure, builds out lessons, generates relevant quizzes, and packages everything as a downloadable SCORM file. You can then upload it directly into any major LMS — no coding, no design work, no back-and-forth with contractors.

The platform is ideal for:

Professionals who want to monetize their expertise

Startups building internal onboarding and training

Consultants & coaches creating client-facing courses

Agencies offering e-learning as a service

L&D teams needing to scale content creation

Why It Matters

E-learning is booming — but creating great content remains the bottleneck. Instructional design is expensive and slow. Most people don’t have time to learn complex authoring tools, and even fewer know how to format SCORM content correctly.

AIcourseGuru solves that by offering:

Natural input: Just upload a doc or enter a prompt

Full structure output: Courses include titles, sections, lessons, and assessments

SCORM export: Plug-and-play with Moodle, TalentLMS, LearnWorlds, and more

Speed: What used to take weeks now takes under 10 minutes

Affordability: No need to hire an instructional designer or video editor

It’s the easiest way to go from raw knowledge to ready-to-share training.

Designed for Non-Experts

The platform requires no technical knowledge. AIcourseGuru handles everything behind the scenes — including learning objectives, visual formatting, and compliance with SCORM packaging. The result is a clean, structured, and ready-to-use e-learning module that looks like it was made by a professional team.

A New Category: Vibe Course Creation

“Vibe course creation” reflects a more fluid, AI-assisted approach to training content. You don’t need a full storyboard or production process — you need a starting idea, and AI handles the rest. The platform’s intelligent engine adapts tone, formats quizzes, and ensures a logical learning flow based on best practices in adult education.

