Governor Mills Announces Maine to Welcome Canadian Premier League Soccer Team from Nova Scotia for International Match

"Friendly" match between the Halifax Wanderers and the Portland Hearts of Pine is a direct result of Governor Mills' recent goodwill mission to Atlantic Canada

Portland, MAINE -- Governor Janet Mills today announced that Maine will welcome the Halifax Wanderers of the Canadian Premier League for an international "friendly" match with Maine's new professional soccer team, the Portland Hearts of Pine, next month at Portland's Fitzpatrick Stadium.

The historic match is a direct result of Governor Mills mission to Atlantic Canada in June, during which she discussed hosting the international "friendly" match with Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston during their bilateral meeting in Halifax.

This is the first international match for the Portland Hearts of Pine, which is celebrating its inaugural season in the United Soccer League. Details about the August 6 friendly match with the Wanderers will be available on the Hearts of Pine website.

"I am thrilled to welcome the Halifax Wanderers to Maine for this historic match with the Hearts of Pine, which shows the strength of the historic friendship between the people of Maine and Atlantic Canada," said Governor Mills. "I wish to thank Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston for his gracious hospitality during my visit last month, which we look forward to extending to the Wanderers in August. I also thank the leadership of the Hearts of Pine for their extraordinary efforts to bring this match to Maine in support of stronger international ties."

"Soccer has this incredible ability to unite communities, which is at the heart of everything our club does," said Gabe Hoffman-Johnson, Founder and Chief Community Officer of Portland Hearts of Pine. "Maine and Nova Scotia are neighbors with generations of shared history, which is why we felt they were a perfect fit for our first-ever international friendly. We can't wait to welcome the Halifax Wanderers and their supporters, create an electric atmosphere at Fitzpatrick Stadium, and hopefully start a tradition that brings our clubs together for years to come."

Governor Mills has consistently committed to ensuring strong economic and cultural relations with Canada. Maine's economy is deeply intertwined with Canada's, and last year, the state traded more than $6 billion in goods with its northern neighbor.

Last month, Governor Mills visited New Brunswick and Nova Scotia to reaffirm Maine's historic ties with Atlantic Canada, and to promote Maine as a great place to visit and do business. Over three days, the Governor met with businesses with Maine ties, chambers of commerce, and provincial and municipal officials, and spoke directly to the Canadian people through major television interviews.

During her trip, the Governor spoke with U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra about the status of the U.S.-Canadian relationship. Ambassador Hoekstra committed to reaching out directly to Canadian Premiers to ensure that Canadians feel safe crossing the border into the United States.

Governor Mills has been a frequent attendee of Hearts of Pine matches throughout the team's inaugural season. Last year, she declared_Maine's first-ever Day of Soccer_ in celebration of the team and the sport's rapid growth across Maine and the nation.