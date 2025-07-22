Royal Ambulance Launches 24/7 EMS Coverage in Gerlach, Nevada

Royal Ambulance coordinates with Care Flight for a patient transfer in the Black Rock Desert.

Royal Ambulance starts 24/7 ALS EMS operations, bringing critical emergency care to over 1,000 square miles of rural Washoe County.

This is a meaningful step for our organization. Providing care in Gerlach challenges us to grow in new ways, to lead with respect, to listen deeply, and build lasting partnerships rooted in trust.” — Steve Grau, Founder & CEO

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Royal Ambulance has officially launched full-time Advanced Life Support (ALS) emergency medical services in Gerlach, Nevada. Royal is now providing 911 coverage across more than 1,000 square miles of remote northern Nevada.The dedicated EMS unit began service in early July and operates 24/7 with a two-person crew of licensed EMS professionals. The launch expands access to emergency medical care in one of the most underserved areas in the state.The contract was awarded following a proposal process and formally approved by the Washoe County Commission in June. Gerlach represents Royal’s first permanent EMS operation outside California.“This is not just about filling a service gap,” said JohnRey Hassan, Chief Administrative Officer & In-House Counsel. “It is about building lasting infrastructure for quality care, grounded in partnership, trust, and a deep respect for the community we serve.”Royal Ambulance will continue working closely with regional public safety agencies, the community, and local partners to support the long-term sustainability of emergency medical response in the area. The focus remains on reliability, responsiveness, and community-centered care.About Royal AmbulanceRoyal Ambulance is a leading healthcare provider delivering high-acuity medical care across California and Nevada. From 911 response and interfacility transport to Critical Care and NICU transfers, Royal operates as a trusted clinical partner to the region’s top hospitals, health systems, communities, and major events.Royal’s teams are trained for the most complex care environments, whether transporting critically ill patients or managing care in remote settings like Gerlach, Nevada. The company also provides comprehensive event medical services, including a full-scale mobile field hospital and EMS system deployed annually at Burning Man.Through partnerships with major sports organizations such as the San Jose Sharks, Royal ensures professional-grade medical coverage for high-profile events across the Bay Area. A four-time winner of North America’s Most Inspiring Workplaces, Royal is nationally recognized for its clinical excellence, people-first culture, and commitment to developing the next generation of healthcare leaders.

