Hunley Launches SpecSuccess AI: AI Enhancements Transform Project Qualification for Building Products Manufacturers

Hunley debuts SpecSuccess AI to revolutionize project qualification for building products manufacturers with smart automation and AI efficiency.

DAVIDSON, NC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hunley , a Salesforce consulting partner for the building products and construction industries, today announced the launch of SpecSuccess AI , a major upgrade to its AI-powered suite. Designed specifically for lead generation teams at building products and manufacturing companies, SpecSuccess AI introduces intelligent automation that dramatically improves how commercial construction project specifications are captured, qualified, and routed—eliminating paperwork and cutting manual effort by over 50%.The update includes three core innovations:Automated Drawing Review and Markup: AI now scans construction documents from plan rooms, identifies product specifications—including competitor and internal brands—and overlays highlights directly on the documents. These marked-up files are instantly pulled into Salesforce, eliminating manual review, qualification, and upload processes.Smart Filtering and Qualification: Using customizable business rules and historical decision data, the system automatically filters out projects that don’t meet strategic criteria (e.g., specific sectors, regions, or scopes).AI-Driven Project Routing: Rather than surfacing raw data, SpecSuccess 2.0 creates actionable queues—substitution requests, lead referrals to distribution and contractor channel partners, review-ready opportunities, and clearly disqualified leads—so teams begin their day in Salesforce with clarity and focus.“SpecSuccess AI reflects our commitment to solving the real-world challenges our clients face, while leveraging the game-changing power of AI,” said Aaron Ayer, CEO of Hunley. “This isn’t generic AI. It’s targeted, strategic, and designed by people who deeply understand the nuances of the building products industry.”SpecSuccess AI leverages advanced PDF parsing, smart page extraction, and Hunley’s proprietary AI rules engine to drive real efficiency and insight across the pre-sales process.“We’ve taken tasks that used to drain hours—like document triage and specs analysis—and replaced them with a system that does it all automatically,” said Joe Vela, Chief AI Officer at Hunley. “This is not just about working faster—it’s about working smarter, with better data and better outcomes.”With SpecSuccess AI, Hunley continues to deliver on its promise: combining deep industry expertise with smart technology to help clients lead with confidence.About HunleyHunley is a Salesforce consulting partner serving the building products, manufacturing, and construction industries. The firm combines deep industry expertise with smart technology to help clients streamline operations, drive growth, and prepare for what’s next. Hunley delivers strategic guidance and technical execution across Salesforce, with a growing focus on AI-powered solutions. Whether launching, optimizing, or managing a Salesforce ecosystem, Hunley is the trusted partner that gets it right—enabling clients to move faster, work smarter, and lead with confidence.SpecSuccess AI is an independent solution developed by Hunley and is not endorsed or affiliated with Salesforce.com, IncFor more information, contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.