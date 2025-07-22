finHealth Wins 2025 Health Value Award Presented by Validation Institute

Industry Leading Healthcare Payment Integrity Solution Wins Top Honors

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- finHealth is proud to be the winner of the 2025 Health Value Award presented by the Validation Institute. The 8th Annual Health Value Awards recognizes outstanding services, products, and programs spanning the healthcare industry across 20+ categories.

finHealth was recognized in the Health Analytics / Predictive and Preventative Analytics category for driving measurable improvements in healthcare value. Winners go through a rigorous validation process and are determined by a panel of industry experts and advisors. In addition to this award, finHealth has the highest level of independent verification from the Validation Institute for our reported performance, savings, and ROI.

finHealth is proud of our 7.8:1 hard dollar savings on total healthcare spend with self-insured employers. Our solution provides greater visibility, transparency, and understanding of healthcare spend, enabling our clients to take actions to reduce costs and improve accountability while increasing confidence as health plan fiduciaries.

“We are deeply honored to receive this award.” said finHealth Founder & CEO Jim Arnold. “But the real heroes in this story are the self-funded employers whose passion and advocacy for members is driving disruptive change in the healthcare market. We are proud to be associated with these industry pioneers, without whom we could not achieve our mission.”



About finHealth

finHealth is the leading Healthcare Payment Integrity solution helping self-insured employers address fraud, waste, and abuse. The name finHealth was inspired by our mission to support the “financial health” of employers and their members. finHealth achieves this lofty objective by implementing real-time monitoring of health plan assets to verify that all claims are paid accurately, only for eligible participants and at reasonable and competitive market prices. This level of independent financial control does not exist in the current healthcare ecosystem for self-funded health plans.

About Validation Institute

Validation Institute provides unbiased, data-driven insights on health care solutions and services by validating performance claims made by solution providers and educate purchasers to drive transparency in the marketplace and maximize savings. By validating vendors’ performance claims, Validation Institute guides purchasers in choosing the right solution providers that meet the needs of their population while improving outcomes, strengthening accountability and saving costs.



Learn more at www.finhealth.com





finHealth Overview

