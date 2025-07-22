Sandra and Greg Mundis Delivers a Raw, Faith-Filled Account of Survival Against All Odds

One Family’s Miraculous COVID-19 Survival Story and the Unshakeable Power of Faith, Prayer, and Hope

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the early days of the global COVID-19 pandemic, while the world faced uncertainty and fear, one family found themselves at the epicenter of the crisis—living a nightmare no one could have predicted. Patient #1: Embracing Hope in Times of Despair , the powerful new memoir by Sandra and Greg Mundis , invites readers into a deeply personal journey of crisis, faith, and miraculous recovery.When Greg Mundis, former Executive Director of Assemblies of God World Missions, became the first patient to be intubated at his local hospital due to COVID-19, doctors delivered the grim prognosis: “We’ve done all we can.” But instead of surrendering to despair, Sandra, Greg, Family, and their global faith community clung to hope, prayer, and the promises of God.Told through Sandra’s lens with emotional candor and spiritual strength, the book delivers a vivid portrayal of one family’s battle for life during one of the darkest times in modern history. Through tear-filled hospital updates, moments of divine reassurance, and global intercession, Patient #1 becomes more than a survival story—it is a living testimony of God’s power and a clarion call to hold onto hope in the face of the impossible.“This book isn’t just our story,” says Sandra Mundis. “It’s a reminder that when life seems hopeless, there is still One who brings light to the darkest valleys.”The memoir also captures the historical backdrop of the pandemic with compelling detail—from lockdown restrictions to the emotional toll on families across the globe—making it both a personal story and a historical record.Sandra Mundis is a passionate storyteller and educator with experience teaching both in the U.S. and internationally. She founded Europe’s Children, a ministry focused on bringing the Good News to young hearts across the continent.Greg Mundis served as Executive Director of Assemblies of God World Missions, providing leadership to over 2,600 global workers in more than 150 countries. Together, Greg and Sandra planted Vienna Christian Center in Austria and have spent decades serving communities worldwide.Their combined experience in ministry and missions enriches every page of this moving account.Patient #1: Embracing Hope in Times of Despair is now available for purchase online, including a Spanish version.Learn more at MundisWords.com.

Sandra Mundis & Greg Mundis on The Spotlight Network TV Interview with Logan Crawford

