NOTICE TO MCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES INVESTORS WHO SUFFERED INVESTMENT LOSSES

Please Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes for a Free and Confidential Consultation to Discuss Pursuing a Potential Recovery of Your Losses

HOLBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to all investors who purchased MCloud Technologies investments, and customers of barred broker David Geake and American Trust Investment Services, after their recommendations of MCloud caused several families to suffer significant damages. The law firm urges all investors who suffered losses in MCloud Technologies due to the recommendation of David Geake or any other financial advisor to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956 for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.KlaymanToskes is currently representing numerous customers of financial advisor David Geake who suffered losses due to recommendations to invest in MCloud Technologies. The most recent FINRA arbitration claims (Case No. 25-01277 and Case No. 25-01001) were filed on behalf of various investors, including several families, seeking to recover $262,000 in collective investor damages for recommendations to purchase MCloud Technologies and GWG L Bond investments.Financial advisor David Geake, while registered with Ausdal Financial Partners and American Trust Investment Services (“ATIS”), recommended unsuitable and illiquid investments, including GWG L Bonds and a speculative stock known as MCloud Technologies. KlaymanToskes’ investigation found that contrary to Geake’s assurances to the customers, McCloud was a high risk, speculative, low priced stock that was not suitable for their financial needs. Today, MCloud is worthless with a value of $0.0001.With the GWG Holdings’ bankruptcy plan offering only a 3% recovery to L bondholders, affected investors may pursue an additional potential recovery through a FINRA arbitration claim. It is critical that GWG L Bond investors explore all of their legal options outside of the bankruptcy (Case No. 22-90032).In July 2023, FINRA permanently barred Geake from the securities industry after determining he solicited two elderly investors to pledge securities as collateral for a $2.5 million startup loan, which violated his obligations as a financial professional. David Geake was employed with American Trust Investment Services, Inc. from September 2018 through May 2023. Prior to his employment with ATIS, Geake was employed with Ausdal Financial Partners from February 2016 through September 2018.Customers of David Geake and/or any other financial advisor who suffered investment losses are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.