Recker Family to Receive the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award

Delaware County farm recognized for livestock care, conservation and community mentorship

DES MOINES, Iowa (July 22, 2025) – Iowa Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Grant Menke will present the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award on behalf of Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig to the Recker Family of Delaware County on Wednesday, July 23. The presentation will take place during an event beginning at 11:00 a.m. at their farm east of Hopkinton.

Recker’s Enterprises was incorporated in 1998, but Cory Recker began farming in 1992 alongside his parents, Jack and Pam Recker. Jack and Pam began farming during the 1970s. Today, Cory is a fourth-generation farmer who operates a diverse row crop and livestock operation. The farm produces corn, soybeans, hay and corn silage and maintains a 60-cow herd that produces show cattle. Any calves that are not sold for show are finished on the farm. They also operate two hog barns in partnership with JBS Foods. Cory holds a car dealer license and is active in machinery trading, diversifying the farm’s income while staying rooted in agriculture.

The operation is supported by a dedicated team of local employees who contribute to the daily work of the farm. Aaron Knipper works full-time on the farm, while Cory’s nephew, Tanner Fellinger, manages the care of the hog barns. Ashton Klaren, a local high school student, helps part-time with various farm responsibilities. Cory mentors Quinton Fellinger, Tanner’s younger brother and a full-time mechanic at the nearby Case IH dealership, as he begins his own farming enterprise. Tanner and Quinton’s dad, Tim Fellinger, previously contributed significantly to the success of the farm and now works for JBS. These relationships reflect Cory’s commitment to supporting the next generation of agricultural professionals.

“The Reckers embody the hardworking, community-minded spirit that defines Iowa agriculture,” said Secretary Naig. “Cory has built a strong farming operation while investing in the next generation, both on the farm and through his years of coaching area athletes. He prioritizes animal care, uses conservation practices that protect our natural resources, and serves as a good role model for others. I’m pleased to recognize the Recker Family with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award.”

Environmental stewardship is a priority on the Recker farmstead. They have installed terraces, buffer strips, and grassed waterways, and enrolled acres in the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP). They use minimal tillage practices on highly erodible land and have used rye as a cover crop to protect their soil and improve water quality while also providing a source of feed for their cattle.

Animal husbandry is another key focus. They use artificial insemination, embryo transfer, and ultrasound technology in their cattle herd to continuously improve genetics and animal performance. Their operation is Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) certified, reflecting their commitment to livestock care, comfort and health throughout the production cycle.

Cory and his wife Emily, a chiropractor with a clinic in Monticello, are kept busy with the activities of their four daughters: Lydia, Marissa, Karli, and Halle. Lydia is in her second-year farming 50 acres, where she is learning about marketing and agronomics while she also studies at Palmer College of Chiropractic. Lydia is also heavily involved in making genetic choices and marketing with the cow herd. Cory is also actively involved in the community as a member of the Jones County Cattlemen, Iowa Cattlemen’s Association, and Iowa Farm Bureau. In addition, he has been a girls basketball coach with Monticello High School since 2018, investing his time and talents in young people and serving as a role model.

The Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award is made possible through a partnership with the Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers (CSIF), The Big Show on WHO Radio and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Now in its 21st year, this award recognizes Iowa livestock farmers who take pride in caring for the environment and their livestock while also being good neighbors. It is named in memory of Gary Wergin, a long-time WHO Radio farm broadcaster who helped create the award.

