WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Data Visualization Tools Market Reach USD 19.5 Billion by 2031 | Growing at 10.2% CAGR Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global data visualization tools industry was estimated at $7.4 billion in 2021, and is set to reach $19.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 320 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31335 Driving FactorsThe rise in demand for work from home and remote working policies during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic aided in propelling the growth of the global data analytics and remote management solutions, hence empowering the demand for the data visualization tools industry. However, data privacy and sharing challenges on data visualization tools platforms can hamper the data visualization tools market forecast. On the contrary, the integration of advanced tools such as machine learning and data analytics with data visualization tools solutions suites are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the data visualization tools industry during the forecast period.Market SegmentationThe data visualization tools market is segmented on the basis of offering, deployment model, enterprise size, application, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of offering, the industry is divided into software and service. Depending on deployment mode, the market is classified into on premise and cloud. Based on enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. On the basis of application, the industry is segmented into supply chain, sales and marketing, finance, human resources (HR), and others. The industry vertical covered in the study include BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, government, energy and utilities, transportation, retail and e-commerce, IT and telecom, education, media and entertainment, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe key players profiled in the data visualization tools market analysis are Alibaba Group Holding Limited, ALTERYX, INC., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Domo, Inc., Dundas Data Visualization, Inc., GoodData Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Klipfolio Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, QlikTech International AB, Salesforce, Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sisense Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Zegami.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A31335 By Region, North America contributed notably toward the global data visualization tools market share in 2021, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The region accounted for nearly half of the global data visualization tools market in 2021. The growth of the market in the region over the forecast timespan can be credited to the high concentration of specialized data analytics and data mining vendors in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 13.2% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of the regional market over the forecast period can be attributed to the surge in the acceptance of data visualization tools due to growing digital transformation trends witnessed in the region. The report also analyzes other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.On basis of the application, the supply chain segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global data visualization tools market share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward an overall market share in 2031. The segmental surge over the forecast timespan can be credited to the growing demand for supply chain analytics tools. However, the finance segment is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 12.8% over the forecast period. The growth of the segment during the forecast period can be attributed to the growing need for data visualization solutions for critical financial operations.On basis of the enterprise size, the large enterprises segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global data visualization tools industry share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward an overall market share in 2031. The segmental surge over the forecast timespan can be credited to large-scale operations of data visualization tools in large enterprises. However, the SMEs segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR of 12.0% over the forecast period. The growth of the segment during the forecast period can be attributed to the growing innovation of SMEs driving investments in the data visualization sector.Based on the offering, the software segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global data visualization tools market share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward an overall market share in 2031. The growth of the segment over the forecast period can be attributed to the growing need for data processing and analytics in modern business enterprises. However, the service segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of nearly 11.5% from 2022 to 2031. The segmental growth over the next ten years can be attributed to the surging large-scale data applications of large enterprises.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (320 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/data-visualization-tools-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario● The COVID-19 pandemic favorably impacted the growth of the global data visualization tools market due to a rise in demand for digital devices and an increase in the online presence of people during the pandemic period.● Surging demand for data visualization tools during the COVID-19 pandemic as a result of lockdowns and social distancing norms will boost the global market trends.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. 