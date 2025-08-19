Remote Patient Monitoring Market to Reach $8.5 Billion by 2031, Growing at 16.3% CAGR

Remote Patient Monitoring Market demand and Growth

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global remote patient monitoring (RPM) market , valued at $1.9 billion in 2021, is projected to reach $8.5 billion by 2031, expanding at a strong CAGR of 16.3% from 2022 to 2031, according to a new report. This growth is driven by the rising geriatric population, surge in chronic diseases, and increasing demand for cost-effective, home-based healthcare solutions.Remote patient monitoring leverages digital technologies to collect and transmit medical data such as vital signs, chronic disease status, and patient health records from the comfort of a patient’s home to healthcare providers. This enables early diagnosis, reduced hospital visits, and significant cost savings, making RPM one of the fastest-growing healthcare segments worldwide.Get a Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1727 Key Growth DriversRising Geriatric Population: According to the UN’s World Population Ageing 2020, the number of people aged 65+ is expected to double from 703 million in 2020 to 1.5 billion by 2050. This age group is more vulnerable to chronic conditions, boosting RPM adoption.Lifestyle Disorders: Increasing prevalence of diabetes, COPD, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases fuels demand for continuous monitoring devices.Technological Advances: Innovations in mobile cardiac telemetry, wireless EEG recorders, and AI-driven RPM platforms are improving usability and expanding adoption across all age groups.Cost Efficiency: According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), RPM has reduced hospital readmissions by 76%, achieved 89% patient satisfaction, and saved over $370 million annually in medical costs.Market Segmentation InsightsBy Condition: The congestive heart failure (CHF) segment led in 2021 with revenues of $916.7 million, driven by the rising global heart disease burden.By Component: Devices accounted for the largest share, generating $1.45 billion in 2021, reflecting growing demand for portable, home-based monitoring equipment.By Region: North America dominated the market with $746.4 million in 2021, supported by advanced reimbursement systems, high chronic disease prevalence, and strong digital healthcare infrastructure. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth due to rising healthcare investments and increasing awareness of telehealth solutions.COVID-19 ImpactThe COVID-19 pandemic significantly accelerated RPM adoption. With hospital beds scarce and social distancing measures in place, healthcare providers turned to remote monitoring to ensure continuity of care. This shift not only highlighted RPM’s value but also embedded it into mainstream healthcare delivery models.Competitive LandscapeKey players shaping the market include:Abbott LaboratoriesBiotronik SE & Co. KGBoston Scientific Inc.Datos HealthGeneral Electric HealthcareHoneywell InternationalJohnson & JohnsonKoninklijke Philips N.V.MedtronicNihon Kohden CorporationThese companies are focusing on strategic collaborations, product innovations, and AI integration to enhance patient monitoring solutions and expand their global footprint.OutlookWith rising healthcare costs, aging populations, and growing reliance on telehealth, remote patient monitoring is set to become a cornerstone of modern healthcare delivery. Advancements in connectivity, cloud-based solutions, and AI-driven analytics will further strengthen its role in preventive, personalized, and patient-centric care.Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1727

