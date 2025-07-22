WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " E-Learning Market Robust 14.8% CAGR | Reach USD 933.5 Billion by 2032 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global e-learning market size was valued at USD 263.5 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 933.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2024 to 2032.E-learning, or electronic learning, is an educational approach that utilizes digital technologies and internet resources to facilitate learning outside the traditional classroom environment. It encompasses a wide range of tools and platforms, including online courses, virtual classrooms, video lectures, interactive simulations, and learning management systems (LMS).𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06253 E-learning provides flexible access to educational content, enabling learners to study at their own pace and convenience, often from any location. This method of learning supports a variety of educational needs, from formal academic instruction to professional development and personal enrichment, and has become increasingly popular due to its adaptability, scalability, and ability to cater to diverse learning styles.Moreover, the proliferation of affordable Android devices has made smartphones and tablets accessible to a broader demographic, thereby increasing the number of potential e-learning solutions. The Google Play Store's continuous enhancements in user experience, security measures, and developer tools further contribute to the growth of the e-learning market. Additionally, the rise in trend of online courses, subscription-based services, and digital content consumption on smartphone devices is expected to significantly boost the e-learning market. The combination of these factors ensures that the market will witness substantial growth in the forecast period.Market SegmentationThe e-learning market share is segmented on the basis of provider, deployment mode, course, end user, and region. By provider, it is bifurcated into content and service. By deployment mode, it is categorized into on-premises and cloud. By course, it is divided into primary & secondary education, higher education, online certification & professional course, and test preparation. By end user, it is classified into academic, corporate, and government. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.The market players operating in the e-learning market are Adobe, Aptara Inc., Articulate Global, LLC, CERTPOINT, Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., D2L Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and partnerships, which help to drive the growth of the e-learning market globally.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/e-learning-market/purchase-options On the basis of region, North America attained the highest growth in 2023. The presence of prominent players such as Adobe, Aptara Inc., Articulate Global, and others has influenced the growth of the e-learning market in North America. Moreover, the rise in government initiatives to strengthen smart infrastructure across the region is further expected to drive the demand for e-learning solutions. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, owing to the availability of cost-effective digital solutions and the rise in the amount of data generation across organizations. In addition, the proliferation of advanced technologies escalates system safety and reduces delays in smart operations.Furthermore, the rise in the trend of cloud computing in several industries including the e-learning industry is anticipated to create numerous opportunities for market growth. As cloud-based solutions offer scalability, flexibility, and accessibility, that enhance business operations. Therefore, these mentioned numerous trends further help to accelerate the global e-learning market growth globally.On the basis of the provider, the content segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This anticipated surge can be attributed to several factors inherent to the digital ecosystem. High demand for quality educational content and rise in a number of content providers globally. Many well-known educational institutions and publishers have adopted e-learning solutions, offering digitized versions of their courses and textbooks. However, the service segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for various services that support the implementation and maintenance of e-learning platforms.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06253 Industry Trends● In June 2023, SWAYAM (Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds) , the Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) platform, has emerged as the clear leader in the era of eLearning with an impressive 2.4 crore enrollments for credit-yielding courses and over 26 lakh students successfully earning credits.● In March 2023, the Government of Canada raised $17.6 million in investment in the second phase of the Digital Literacy Exchange Program (DLEP) . This significant investment supports the organizations in teaching digital literacy skills.Recent Key Strategies and Developments● In June 2024, Wildix launched its new e-learning platform, a significant development designed to enhance training and certification processes for managed service providers (MSPS) and system integrators (SIs) . The platform is now open for guests, allowing partners to invite their customers to explore courses such as the Collaboration series.● In March 2024, Accenture launched Accenture LearnVantage, a technology learning and training service for its clients. The company invested $1 billion in Accenture LearnVantage over three years and has agreed to acquire educational platform Udacity.● In August 2023, McGraw Hill's launched a McGraw Hill Edge, built in association with Edmingle. McGraw Hill's launched a McGraw Hill Edge, built in association with Edmingle. McGraw Hill Edge is a comprehensive digital learning solution that provides students with the guidance and resources they need to prepare for and excel in competitive exams such as CAT, UPSC, CTET, JEE, and NEET. 