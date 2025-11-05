Battery Recycling Market Statistics to Hit $77.1 Billion by 2034 Driven by EV Adoption & Sustainability Push

Global Battery Recycling Market Surges as EV Demand Rises and Circular Economy Strengthens

The battery recycling market will reach $77.1B by 2034, driven by EV growth, sustainability policies, and rising demand for critical metal recovery.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the battery recycling market size was valued at $26.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $77.1 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 11.2% from 2025 to 2034. The increasing global focus on sustainability, rising electric vehicle (EV) adoption, and stringent regulations for safe battery disposal are driving significant growth across the industry.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5576 🌱 Introduction: Why Battery Recycling MattersBattery recycling is the process of recovering valuable materials such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and lead from used or end-of-life batteries. With growing dependence on portable electronics, renewable energy storage , and electric mobility, the consumption of batteries has risen sharply. Improper disposal can lead to soil pollution, groundwater contamination, and toxic chemical leakage, making safe recycling not only an environmental responsibility but also an economic necessity.Recycling supports the circular economy, reduces the strain on mining resources, stabilizes raw material supply, and helps battery manufacturers lower production costs. The battery recycling market share is increasing as governments and industries adopt eco-friendly solutions to support decarbonization goals.⚡ Market DynamicsDemand Surge from Electric Vehicles (EVs)The rapid expansion of the EV industry is one of the primary drivers of the battery recycling market. Lithium-ion batteries used in EVs typically last 8–15 years. As early-generation EVs reach end-of-life, the volume of spent batteries is increasing significantly.Initiatives such as:PM E-DRIVE Scheme (2024) promoting electric two- and three-wheelersPM e-Bus Sewa Scheme (2024) for electric public transportare accelerating EV adoption and shifting demand toward efficient battery recycling solutions.Environmental Regulations Encouraging Sustainable PracticesGovernments worldwide are imposing strict rules on battery disposal and waste management. Regulatory frameworks require manufacturers to take responsibility for used batteries, further boosting the recycling ecosystem.Challenges: Complex & Hazardous Recycling ProcessesHowever, lithium-ion battery recycling involves complex chemical recovery, requiring advanced processes such as:PyrometallurgyHydrometallurgySupercritical CO₂ extractionThese processes are capital-intensive, technologically demanding, and require strict safety standards, which may restrain market growth in developing regions.Procure This Report (408 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/dbb2570cde75d8f92d6a6e56456de6a6 🔍 Segments OverviewThe battery recycling market is segmented by chemistry, recycling process, material, source, application, and region.By ChemistryLithium-ion batteries are expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.7% due to EV expansion and energy storage installations.Lead-acid batteries continue to represent a significant share due to widespread automotive and industrial usage.By Recycling ProcessPyrometallurgy is projected to grow rapidly with a CAGR of 11.0%, widely used for extracting metals from spent batteries.Hydrometallurgy is gaining momentum for its higher recovery efficiency and lower emissions.By MaterialElectrolyte recovery is the fastest-growing segment due to advancements in solvent purification and lithium salt extraction technologies.By SourceAutomotive batteries lead the market and are projected to grow at 11.4% CAGR, driven by global EV sales and hybrid vehicle expansion.By ApplicationThe transportation sector is the fastest-growing application segment, with rising deployment of electric buses, trucks, and commercial fleets.🌏 Regional OutlookThe Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.7%, led by:Large EV production capabilitiesStrong government recycling mandatesLeadership of countries like China, Japan, and South KoreaCompanies such as CATL, GEM Co., Ltd., and Li-Cycle are expanding large-scale recycling facilities and material recovery hubs across the region.🏭 Competitive LandscapeKey players in the battery recycling market include:Cirba SolutionsContemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL)Aqua Metals, Inc.EnerSysEcobatAmerican Battery Technology CompanyEast Penn ManufacturingACCUREC Recycling GmbHThese companies are investing heavily in closed-loop recycling, innovative extraction methods, and capacity expansion.Get a Customized Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5576 🌟 ConclusionThe battery recycling market is positioned for strong growth due to the global shift toward clean energy, rising EV penetration, and the urgent need to recover valuable critical minerals. As recycling technologies advance and circular economy initiatives expand, battery recycling will play a central role in building a sustainable and resilient energy future.Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling MarketBattery Recycling MarketEnergy Storage System MarketEV Battery Reuse MarketSodium Ion Battery MarketLithium Sulfur Battery MarketLithium-ion Battery MarketBattery Swapping MarketBattery Technology MarketLead–Acid Battery MarketRedox Flow Battery MarketVanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRB) MarketU.S. Forklift Battery MarketCylindrical Li-ion Battery MarketAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.