Latest Release of Magic Data Recovery by Amagicsoft Focuses on User Accessibility

Magic Data Recovery

KALLANG, KALLANG, SINGAPORE, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In July 2025, Amagicsoft rolled out the latest update to Magic Data Recovery , bringing a fresh look and a faster, smarter scanning engine. This version was clearly made with everyday users in mind — the ones who aren’t tech-savvy but still need to get lost files back without hassle.Plug in your device, pick the drive, and hit scan. That’s all it takes. The interface steps through the process clearly, with recovery results shown in preview mode before final selection. Navigation has been reworked in this release to make the process more intuitive—especially for those recovering data for the first time.Magic Data Recovery works across a wide range of storage types. USB sticks, SD cards, formatted hard drives, deleted partitions, and even damaged external media are supported. The software recognizes more than 5,000 file types, including office documents, photo formats, multimedia files, and archives.For files that were deleted some time ago—or from drives that have been formatted—the advanced scan performs a deeper inspection, scanning sectors individually. A quicker option is available for recently lost data.Deleted files typically remain on a device until overwritten. Magic Data Recovery locates that data by analyzing raw sectors and identifying file patterns. Amagicsoft suggests avoiding new writes to the affected device during recovery to improve success rates.This version continues to support all major Windows platforms. Amagicsoft’s roadmap for 2025 includes further UI simplification and broader device support, aimed at making technical tools easier for everyday use.For more tips after data loss, please click here

