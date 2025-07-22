New Picture Book My Baby, My World Captures the Deep Emotions of Parenthood

Author Bryan Avila Delivers a Heartfelt Reminder to Treasure the Fleeting Moments of Family Life

CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In his tender and emotionally resonant debut picture book, My Baby, My World , author Bryan Avila invites parents and caregivers into a space that is often difficult to articulate—the deep, overwhelming love they feel for their children as they grow.Inspired by a quiet moment watching his youngest daughter play, Bryan was struck by divine inspiration. What began as a spontaneous burst of writing at his dining room table soon became a moving reflection on parenthood, childhood, and the powerful connection between the two. “The words just started flowing,” Bryan says. “This book is the result.”My Baby, My World is a tribute to the transformative journey parents experience as they witness their children grow, explore, and experience the world for the first time. It captures the often-unspoken emotional landscape of parenthood—the awe, the gratitude, the heartbreak of time passing too quickly.“Time goes by too fast,” says Avila. “We often don’t realize how precious each moment is until it becomes a memory. I hope this book encourages families to pause, reflect, and cherish every day.”Bryan Avila brings a unique perspective to his work. A former law enforcement officer and writer for Corrections.com, he now works as a photographer and drone pilot in Houston, TX. In addition to his creative pursuits, he leads Men’s Fellowship and Bible Study in his local church, continuing to serve and inspire those around him.With universal themes of love, reflection, and gratitude, My Baby, My World is perfect for families, new parents, and anyone who has ever held a child and felt the weight of time slip by too quickly. Beautifully written and emotionally resonant, this book is sure to become a cherished keepsake in homes across the U.S. and Canada.My Baby, My World is now available. For more information, visit www.MyBabyMyWorld.io

