Wyoming Air National Guard Color Guard honors new citizens at naturalization ceremony

Wyoming National Guard

By Joseph Coslett

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Air National Guard Color Guard played a central role in a naturalization ceremony held on July 16, 2025, at the U.S. District Court in Cheyenne, Wyoming, presenting the colors as dozens of new citizens took the Oath of Allegiance.

Presided over by Chief U.S. District Judge Kelly Rankin and U.S. Judge Alan Johnson, the ceremony marked the final step in the naturalization process for applicants from around the world.

The participation of the Wyoming Air National Guard underscored the Guard’s commitment to community engagement and national values, according to Abby Logan, U.S. District Court-Wyoming. Their presence added a solemn and patriotic tone to the event, highlighting the significance of military support in civic milestones.

Naturalization ceremonies in Wyoming are conducted by federal judges and serve as a moving tribute to the strength of the nation.

Photo Caption:

Members of the Wyoming Air National Guard Color Guard present the colors during a Naturalization Ceremony at the U.S. District Court in Cheyenne, Wyoming, July 16, 2025. The ceremony, officiated by Chief Judge Kelly Rankin and Judge Alan Johnson, welcomed new U.S. citizens in a celebration of freedom and unity. (U.S. District Court photos)

