Revelette Wines Now Featured at PRESS Napa Valley

A Michelin-Starred Restaurant & Wine Spectator Grand Award Winner

To be included on the wine list at PRESS is a tremendous honor and a major moment for our young brand,” said the team at Revelette Wines.” — Mason Revelette

NAPA VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revelette Wines is proud to announce a major milestone in the brand’s continued growth and national recognition. All four of its estate wines have been officially added to the acclaimed wine program at PRESS Napa Valley , one of the region’s most respected and award-winning dining destinations. PRESS holds both a Michelin Star and the prestigious Wine Spectator Grand Award, a distinction given to fewer than 100 restaurants worldwide for their extraordinary commitment to wine excellence. “To be included on the wine list at PRESS is a tremendous honor and a major moment for our young brand,” said the team at Revelette Wines. “PRESS is more than a restaurant. It is a global destination for wine lovers, and their selection process reflects an incredible level of care and curation. Having all four of our wines chosen for their list is deeply affirming.”PRESS Napa Valley is known for offering the largest collection of Napa wines in the world. Its program features both heritage producers and emerging labels, showcasing the region’s depth and diversity. With a wine list curated by one of the most respected teams in the industry, PRESS has built a reputation for celebrating craftsmanship, terroir, and innovation. The restaurant’s Grand Award from Wine Spectator is a reflection of this legacy, recognizing wine programs that offer exceptional breadth, balance, and presentation.Revelette’s current portfolio includes four wines - Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Blend, Sauvignon Blanc, and Rosé - each crafted with intention and a commitment to sustainable, low-intervention winemaking. Though rooted in Kentucky, the brand is earning national attention from sommeliers and fine dining establishments who value authenticity and story-driven wine. This placement adds to a growing list of Michelin-starred restaurants and top-tier wine programs that have embraced Revelette. As the brand continues to expand, it remains focused on producing honest, expressive wines that connect people across regions and cultures.For more information, visit www.revelettewines.com or follow along on Instagram at @revelettewines.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.