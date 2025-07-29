Revelette Wines Now Featured at PRESS Napa Valley
A Michelin-Starred Restaurant & Wine Spectator Grand Award Winner
PRESS Napa Valley is known for offering the largest collection of Napa wines in the world. Its program features both heritage producers and emerging labels, showcasing the region’s depth and diversity. With a wine list curated by one of the most respected teams in the industry, PRESS has built a reputation for celebrating craftsmanship, terroir, and innovation. The restaurant’s Grand Award from Wine Spectator is a reflection of this legacy, recognizing wine programs that offer exceptional breadth, balance, and presentation.
Revelette’s current portfolio includes four wines - Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Blend, Sauvignon Blanc, and Rosé - each crafted with intention and a commitment to sustainable, low-intervention winemaking. Though rooted in Kentucky, the brand is earning national attention from sommeliers and fine dining establishments who value authenticity and story-driven wine. This placement adds to a growing list of Michelin-starred restaurants and top-tier wine programs that have embraced Revelette. As the brand continues to expand, it remains focused on producing honest, expressive wines that connect people across regions and cultures.
