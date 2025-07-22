Tripz and FasterCapital Partner to Advance Smart Ride-Sharing in Egypt

logo of tripz

AI-driven mobility startup Tripz teams up with FasterCapital to enhance ride-sharing, expand market reach, and innovate transportation in Egypt.

Tripz is building the future of smart mobility in Egypt by blending AI, trust, and affordability into every ride.” — Hamza Ayed, Founder & CEO of Tripz

CAIRO, CAIRO, EGYPT, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tripz, an AI-powered ride-sharing startup, has announced a strategic partnership with global tech incubator FasterCapital through its LaunchUp program. This collaboration marks a key milestone in Tripz's mission to reshape transportation in Egypt with smart, safe, and affordable solutions.

Founded to solve the growing mobility challenges in Egypt’s urban landscape, Tripz offers trusted drivers, flexible e-cash payment systems, and plans to support government-backed cards and split-payment options. Tripz prioritizes rider safety, family-friendly experiences, and technology-first dispatching.

“Partnering with FasterCapital is a major step forward in our journey to make transportation more intelligent and inclusive,” said Hamza Ayed, Founder and CEO of Tripz. “Their support strengthens our infrastructure and opens the door to regional and international expansion.”

Tripz is actively seeking strategic investors and ecosystem collaborators who share the vision of transforming smart mobility in the MENA region.

For more information, visit: https://tripz-egypt.com

Contact: hamzaayed@tripz-egypt.com

