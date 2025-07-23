Voysey Brands Drives International Growth for Krua Jewellery Following Strategic Acquisition

Krua Jewellery

HELSINKI, FINLAND, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Voysey Brands , the international house of brands, announces the continued success and international expansion of Krua Jewellery following its strategic acquisition in 2024. The Portuguese jewelry brand has flourished under Voysey Brands' stewardship, maintaining its artisanal integrity while achieving significant growth across global markets.Founded in 2019 by Diana Viegas Moreira and Laura Osorio Gómez, Krua has earned a reputation for transforming organic textures and natural motifs into elegant, wearable art. Each piece is handcrafted in Portugal, reflecting the brand's deep-rooted reverence for nature and commitment to exceptional craftsmanship. Voysey Brands identified Krua as a perfect addition to its curated portfolio of luxury brands, aligning with its mission of nurturing distinct, founder-led businesses.Expansion and Brand EvolutionSince the acquisition, Krua Jewellery has undergone a comprehensive brand elevation while preserving its artisanal heritage. The brand has successfully expanded into new markets, most notably the United States, where it has rapidly gained traction among consumers.“Krua’s growth represents exactly what we envisioned when bringing the brand into the Voysey portfolio,” said Marine Antikainen , Managing Director of Voysey Brands. “We’re proud to support Diana in scaling operations internationally without compromising the creativity and craftsmanship that make Krua unique.”Sintonia Collection Marks a MilestoneAt the center of Krua’s success is the Sintonia Collection, a sophisticated jewelry line that embodies the brand’s signature blend of contemporary elegance and traditional artistry. The collection, which launched before the acquisition, has resonated strongly with both long-standing customers and new audiences, particularly in the US market where demand has exceeded initial projections.“The Sintonia Collection represents what Krua is about,” Marine added. “It balances artistic innovation with commercial appeal, and the market response has been exceptional.”Digital Transformation and Global ReachVoysey Brands has also overseen a comprehensive digital transformation for Krua, including:Enhanced E-commerce Platform: A redesigned website with improved user experience and optimized conversion pathways.Premium Product Photography: Elevated visuals capturing the intricate details of each piece, increasing customer engagement online.Refined Brand Presentation: New premium packaging that complements Krua’s luxury positioning and enhances the unboxing experience.Social Media Growth: Strategic Instagram expansion has significantly increased follower engagement, positioning Krua as a prominent voice in artisanal jewelry.Strategic Market Expansion and Supply Chain DevelopmentLeveraging Voysey Brands’ global distribution network, Krua has successfully entered the US market while strengthening its international supply chain. New supplier partnerships have expanded production capacity without sacrificing the handcrafted quality that defines the brand.Preserving Founder VisionA cornerstone of the partnership is preserving Krua’s founding vision. Diana Viegas Moreira remains at the helm of the brand’s creative direction, working closely with suppliers and artisans from her base in Portugal.Looking AheadKrua plans to launch a new collection before year-end, further expanding its footprint in the luxury jewelry market. This upcoming release builds on the success of the Sintonia Collection and underscores Voysey Brands’ long-term commitment to founder-led growth.About Voysey BrandsVoysey Brands is an international house of brands specializing in the acquisition and management of luxury and consumer goods businesses. With a global distribution network and a philosophy rooted in lifelong stewardship, Voysey Brands focuses on scaling founder-led brands while preserving their unique identities.About Krua JewelleryFounded in 2019 by Diana Viegas Moreira and Laura Osorio Gómez, Krua is a Portuguese jewelry brand known for its handcrafted collections that transform natural textures into elegant, wearable art. Each piece is meticulously made in Portugal, reflecting the brand’s commitment to artistry, authenticity, and sustainability. Krua joined the Voysey Brands portfolio in 2024.Media Contact:Voysey Brands PRpress@voyseybrands.com

