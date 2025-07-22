Sumsub Joins FITSPA to Strengthen Its Commitment to Driving Innovation in the African Fintech Space

Global full-cycle verification provider has become a platinum member of the leading Association of Fintech stakeholders in Uganda

We are proud to become part of FITSPA’s growing community and support initiatives that are shaping the future of fintech in Uganda and across Africa” — Kat Cloud, Head of Government Relations at Sumsub

JOHANNESBURG, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sumsub , a global full-cycle verification provider, is proud to announce its membership in the Financial Technology Service Providers Association ( FITSPA ), Uganda’s leading fintech industry body. By joining FITSPA, Sumsub reaffirms its commitment to supporting innovation, collaboration, and financial inclusion across the African continent, while actively contributing to the growth and resilience of Uganda’s digital economy.Founded in 2017, FITSPA now represents over 212 organizations, including telecoms, banks, payment service providers, digital lenders, cybersecurity companies, and more. Its work is guided by five strategic pillars, including Community, Innovation, and Opportunities, which underpin the Association’s goal to foster a dynamic, secure, and scalable financial ecosystem in Uganda. Sumsub’s inclusion into this vibrant network brings globally tested expertise in user verification, regulatory compliance and fraud prevention, enhancing the infrastructure upon which fintech companies can thrive."We are proud to become part of FITSPA’s growing community and support initiatives that are shaping the future of fintech in Uganda and across Africa," said Kat Cloud, Head of Government Relations at Sumsub. "At Sumsub, we strongly believe in empowering the industry’s next level of innovation — from helping Ugandan companies scale internationally, to supporting inclusive programs like Women in Fintech. We look forward to sharing our experience and building impactful partnerships in the region."George Ssenkande, Membership & Programs Lead at FITSPA, added: "Importantly, Sumsub's entry into the FITSPA community is a testament to the vitality of Uganda's digital financial services sector and market. It also reflects our organizations’ shared belief in community and collaboration. We are therefore excited to welcome Sumsub to Uganda and look forward to building a strong Fintech sector together. As thought leaders and top-notch technology providers, Sumsub brings globally tested expertise as well as secure and safe verification solutions, thus supporting the core infrastructure that boosts the innovation of robust, safe, and scalable Fintech solutions in Uganda."About SumsubSumsub is a full-cycle verification platform that secures the whole user journey. With Sumsub's customizable KYC, KYB, Transaction Monitoring, and Fraud Prevention solutions, you can orchestrate your verification process, welcome more customers worldwide, meet compliance requirements, reduce costs, and protect your business.Sumsub has over 4,000 clients across the fintech, crypto, transportation, trading, e-commerce, education, and gaming industries, including Bitpanda, Wirex, Avis, Bybit, Vodafone, Duolingo, Kaizen Gaming, and TransferGo.About FITSPAThe Financial Technology Service Providers' Association (FITSPA) is a community of local and international Fintechs and Fintech stakeholders in Uganda, with 212 members. As ecosystem conveners, we serve as the voice of the Fintech sector and a platform for innovation, knowledge sharing, networking, business development, collaboration, and growth.For more information please contact:

