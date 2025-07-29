80 Years After WWII, Global Choir for Peace at EXPO 2025 Unites Osaka and the World Through Music in Real-Time

Songs for World Peace Artists (Subject to change)

A Hybrid Performance Honoring Hiroshima and Nagasaki – August 6 & 9

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In August 2025, which marks the 80th year since the end of World War II, a remarkable musical project will bring voices from across the globe together in a call for unity and peace. Songs for World Peace (SWP), a volunteer-led international initiative, will present two powerful performances at World EXPO 2025 in Osaka, including the world premiere of the Global Choir For World Peace, a groundbreaking hybrid concert featuring musicians around the world, both live on the EXPO stage and online in real-time.The main performance will take place on August 9, the anniversary of the Nagasaki atomic bombing, featuring a live band in Osaka and a real-time international choir powered by the cutting-edge JackTrip Virtual Studio. This hybrid concert bridges continents and cultures simultaneously, showcasing the power of music to connect people across borders in real time.Their delivery of the message begins earlier. On August 6, the Hiroshima atomic bombing anniversary day, SWP will perform the newly arranged English version of “Hiroshima Peace Song” at the EXPO’s largest venue, Wasse (EXPO MESSE). Originally commissioned by the City of Hiroshima in 2023, the song was translated and arranged by SWP to bring its message of remembrance and resilience to an international audience.“This isn’t just a concert—it’s a global act of hope,” said Utako Toyama, co-founder of Songs for World Peace and a London-based composer. “By joining voices across borders, we’re reminding the world what collaboration, compassion, and shared humanity sound like.”Featured artists for the August 9 performance include musicians from Japan, Kenya, Spain, the UK, and the United States. The majority of whom are Berklee College of Music alumni:- Emily Shibata (Spain/Japan) – Vocalist and singer-songwriter- Hannah Fujii Bennet (UK/Japan) – Vocalist and arranger- Joy Johnson (USA/Japan) – R&B/Soul vocalist- Lisa Oduor-Noah (Kenya) – Jazz artist and producer- Utako Toyama (Japan) – Singer, composer, educator, and director- Yoshie Nakayama (Japan) – Music director, arranger, and educator- Osaka School of Music Student Choir“The beauty of this project is in its diversity. Each voice adds a new color to the song of peace,” said Yoshie Nakayama, SWP co-founder and Assistant Chair at Berklee’s Contemporary Writing and Production department. “Your support helps make those voices heard.”On August 4, SWP will also host a Booth exhibition and Stage Presentation at the Future Life Village Pavilion in the EXPO site, offering:- An interactive Google Earth journey featuring 112 peace songs from 92 countries- A video of the Co-Creation Challenge, Global Choir For World Peace- A “What does world peace mean to you?” reflection wall to share messages for peace with musicians and EXPO visitorsSongs for World Peace was founded during the COVID-19 pandemic to bring people together through music. Today, it continues to grow as a global network of artists, storytellers, and changemakers committed to building a more peaceful world through creative collaboration.To bring this historic performance to life, the team is actively fundraising to cover essential costs such as artist travel, accommodations, and production. The current goal is $5,000, and every contribution, regardless of the amount, helps make this global message of peace possible.

Hiroshima Peace Song - Songs for World Peace 2023 Finale Song

