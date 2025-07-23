Sales Veteran Philip Vivier Releases 'Let Them Buy,' a New System for the Modern, Human-to-Human Sales Era

Covers of Let Them Buy and its companion guide Stop Selling, Let Them Buy by Philip Vivier, introducing a trust-based, modern sales philosophy.

A modern sales system that argues for empathy over pressure, showing how to build real trust with today's buyers.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After watching seasoned sales teams lose deal after deal by following outdated playbooks, Philip Vivier knew something had fundamentally broken in how we sell. His new book Let Them Buy reveals why 2020 didn't just change where we work. It rewired how people make buying decisions, making traditional sales pressure tactics not just ineffective, but actively harmful to closing deals.Vivier identifies a fundamental shift in buyer psychology, especially in a post-COVID world where patience for being "sold to" has vanished. "That disconnect was glaring. It was costing them deals, and more importantly, it was costing them trust," Vivier explains. "Let Them Buy shows sellers how to stop pushing and start guiding, becoming the co-pilot buyers actually want."The book presents a new sales philosophy for the modern buyer, breaking down four key personality types and tackling critical issues like seller burnout. In an unprecedented move for a sales guide, Vivier dedicates an entire chapter to the mental and emotional toll of traditional selling. "Salespeople are exhausted from pretending to be 'on' all the time and pushing products they don't believe in," Vivier notes. "When you shift from pressuring to partnering, you don't just close more deals. You protect your team's wellbeing and actually enjoy the work again."To help professionals put this system into practice, each purchase includes the free companion guide, 'The Personality Playbook,' a hands-on manual focused specifically on how to speak each buyer's language. The complete approach is rooted in the belief that fixing how we sell also fixes how selling feels.Let Them Buy, which includes the free companion The Personality Playbook, is now available on PhilipVivier.com About the AuthorPhilip Vivier is a seasoned sales consultant and author dedicated to transforming sales cultures through empathy and trust-based strategies. Over the course of his career, he has helped teams build lasting relationships that drive sustainable growth. Today, Vivier also works with organizations ahead of key prospect meetings to help decode buyer personalities and tailor communication approaches, bringing the principles from Let Them Buy into live, high-stakes conversations.

