XJTLU launches three new undergraduate programmes in 2025, focusing on emerging technologies

With approval from China’s Ministry of Education, Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University will launch three new undergraduate programmes in the 2025/26 academic year: BEng Artificial Intelligence, BSc Biomedical Sciences, and BEng Materials Science and Engineering.

The new programmes focus on three strategic areas: artificial intelligence, life sciences, and advanced materials.

The BEng Artificial Intelligence programme is jointly offered by the School of AI and Advanced Computing at XJTLU Entrepreneur College (Taicang), and the School of Advanced Technology at XJTLU’s Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP) campus. The programme has two pathways: Advanced Industrial Artificial Intelligence (AIAI-XEC) and Intelligent Systems (IS-SIP).

The AIAI-XEC pathway’s curriculum includes lectures on core AI technologies and elective modules on industrial applications. Leveraging the College’s partnerships with nearly 200 leading companies in AI and semiconductor technologies, the programme offers students opportunities to engage in real-world industry projects, with a strong focus on developing capabilities in both AI and its practical implementation.

The IS-SIP pathway focuses on the fundamental theories of AI and algorithm development. Through an integrated curriculum combining software and hardware, the programme aims to cultivate professionals in intelligent systems and AI chip development.

The BSc Biomedical Sciences programme emphasises interdisciplinary innovation at the intersection of modern life sciences and basic medical sciences.

Offered by the School of Science, the BSc Biomedical Sciences programme integrates biology, medicine, and cutting-edge technologies such as AI. The curriculum covers core disciplines including molecular biology, genetics, human anatomy and physiology, immunology, and pharmacology.

According to Dr Yongtao Zhu, Programme Director: “Students will be guided by leading research teams and engage in hands-on projects in areas such as disease mechanisms and precision medicine, developing the research capabilities and clinical mindset needed to tackle global health challenges.”

The BEng Materials Science and Engineering programme focuses on the design, synthesis, and engineering applications of advanced materials.

The BEng Materials Science and Engineering programme stands at the intersection of chemistry, physics, mathematics, and engineering. Offered by the School of Science, the programme is built around the core principles of materials synthesis, processing, structure, properties, and applications, while closely aligning with the evolving needs of industry.

Dr Tianhong Gu, Programme Director, explains: “This programme aims to equip students with key competencies such as numerical analysis, communication, and the ability to solve complex engineering problems, empowering them to drive innovation in cutting-edge fields like advanced manufacturing, renewable energy, and biomaterials.”

All three programmes incorporate AI-related modules, reflecting XJTLU’s strategic emphasis on interdisciplinary integration of education and AI. The Materials Science and Engineering programme offers courses on AI-driven materials design and analysis, while the Biomedical Sciences programme introduces cutting-edge topics such as medical AI and big data analytics.

By Wei Zhang

Edited by Patricia Pieterse

Translated by Xiangyin Han