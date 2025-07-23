Tarun Khatri Appointed as CEO of NineHertz, Ushering in a New Era of Innovation and Leadership

NineHertz is growing into a global IT leader by pioneering app innovation, embracing Agentic AI, forging key partnerships, and empowering clients—while nurturing a culture of innovation and integrity.” — Tarun Khatri, CEO, NineHertz

GA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NineHertz , in its strategic leadership move, has appointed Tarun Khatri as its new Chief Executive Officer. The fresh appointment portrays the consistent efforts of the company towards strengthening its position in the global IT landscape.NineHertz, a leading IT and AI development company , is partnered with brands worldwide to help them digitize operations while embracing the latest technological trends. The recent announcement about the massive change in the board of directors indicates the firm's consistent efforts towards an innovative and advanced future. Mr. Tarun Khatri is a visionary entrepreneur known for building high-performing tech teams, driving business growth across dynamic global markets, and consistently meeting the evolving needs of clients. He co-founded Appcino, a company acclaimed for its enterprise-grade applications built on low-code platforms. After Appcino merged with Xebia, Tarun stepped into a strategic leadership position as Managing Director of Xebia’s Intelligent Automation practice. In this role, he led the global expansion of the business, established impactful technology alliances, and fostered a culture rooted in innovation and excellence.Building on a Legacy — With an Eye Toward the FutureNineHertz has been a trailblazer in mobile application development for over 17 years, successfully delivering 1,500+ apps to more than 200 clients across the globe. The company also plays a key role in driving product engineering initiatives for global startups, helping them build and scale their digital presence."As we chart the next phase of NineHertz’s journey, I’m proud to share our renewed vision — to become a globally trusted partner in the evolving landscape of next-generation IT services. This vision builds on our strong foundation in app development and embraces the transformative power of Agentic AI to deliver real enterprise impact. We are focused on accelerating our app development services, deepening our product engineering capabilities, and integrating AI seamlessly across the software development lifecycle. At the same time, we will continue to forge deep-tech partnerships, develop tailored industry solutions, and strengthen mission-driven leadership across our teams." — Tarun Khatri, CEO, NineHertz.Our direction is firmly rooted in core principles of entrepreneurship, integrity, and financial discipline. By unifying our advisory and consulting approaches, forming strategic alliances with hyperscalers and data platforms, and deepening our industry engagements — especially in BFSI and beyond — NineHertz is positioning itself at the forefront of AI driven digital transformation and app development. Our mission is clear: to empower our clients, our people, and the next generation of digital leaders." he continued.Thoughts from the CGO and COO of NineHertz“Tarun’s appointment as the new CEO signifies more than a leadership transition, but it is more about redefining our directions, amplifying our capabilities, and accelerating our efforts to become the top-tier IT development company. I strongly believe that Tarun’s leadership is going to add significantly to unlocking the new phases of innovation while offering a lot to learn for the entire team in the organization,” Kapil Kumar, Co-Founder & CGO at NineHertz, said while addressing teams during the welcome ceremony.“We are excited as well as thrilled to welcome Tarun to our professional family. His arrival surely brings invaluable expertise and fresh energy to our leadership team. His in-depth expertise in artificial intelligence is going to play a key role in scaling the tech businesses while delivering innovation at lightning speed,” shared Narendra Singh Chauhan, COO at NineHertz.About NineHertzFounded in 2008 and headquartered in India, NineHertz is a globally recognized IT services company having a strong presence across multiple countries. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and high-growth startups, NineHertz stands out as a benchmark of innovation, reliability, and enterprise-grade digital transformation on a global scale.

