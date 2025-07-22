Europe Carbon Dioxide (CO₂) Market to Reach USD 905.5 Million by 2035, Expanding at 7.2% CAGR

Europe Carbon Dioxide Market.

MD, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Europe Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Market is projected to grow from USD 451.8 million in 2025 to USD 905.5 million by 2035. During the forecast period 2025 to 2035, the industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2%This growth is primarily driven by increasing demand across various industries, including food and beverage, healthcare, and industrial applications, where carbon dioxide (CO2) plays a critical role. The rising focus on sustainable practices and the adoption of carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies are further propelling market expansion, aligning with Europe’s stringent environmental regulations and net-zero carbon goals.The food and beverage sector is a significant driver of the Europe carbon dioxide market, with CO2 widely used for carbonation in soft drinks, beer, and sparkling water. Additionally, CO2 is essential in food preservation, refrigeration, and modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), which extends the shelf life of perishable goods. The growing consumer preference for convenience foods and ready-to-drink beverages has heightened the demand for high-purity CO2, fostering market growth.Europe’s commitment to environmental sustainability has significantly influenced the carbon dioxide market. The region’s aggressive push toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions has led to increased investments in carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies. These technologies enable industries to capture CO2 emissions and repurpose them for industrial use, creating a circular economy. Government initiatives, such as the European Green Deal and carbon pricing mechanisms, are encouraging industries to adopt sustainable practices, driving the demand for captured CO2 in applications like enhanced oil recovery (EOR) and chemical production.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7487 "Innovations in carbon capture and utilization technologies are pivotal for the growth of the carbon dioxide market. Companies must focus on developing cost-effective and scalable solutions to meet the rising demand for sustainable CO2 applications while adhering to stringent environmental regulations," states a Fact.MR analyst.Europe Carbon Dioxide Market Insights: Key Trends and Growth:The Fact.MR report underscores several key trends shaping the Europe carbon dioxide market. The increasing adoption of green technologies, such as bio-based CO2 production and carbon-neutral processes, is gaining traction. The rise in demand for liquid CO2 in industrial cooling and refrigeration systems is another growth driver, particularly in the manufacturing and logistics sectors. Additionally, the use of CO2 in agriculture, such as in greenhouse cultivation to enhance plant growth, is emerging as a significant market opportunity. However, challenges such as high production costs and logistical complexities in CO2 transportation and storage may hinder market growth.The report highlights the dominance of the food and beverage sector, which accounted for a substantial share of the market in 2024. The increasing popularity of plant-based and organic food products has further amplified the need for CO2 in food processing and preservation. Meanwhile, the healthcare sector is witnessing steady growth due to the rising use of CO2 in medical diagnostics and therapeutic applications. The industrial sector, including chemical manufacturing and metal fabrication, continues to rely on CO2 for processes like welding and pH control.Key Takeaways from the Market Study:* The Europe carbon dioxide market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2034.* Germany holds the largest market share in Europe, accounting for 22.7% in 2024, driven by its robust industrial base and focus on sustainability.* The food and beverage sector dominates the application segment, contributing 38.6% of the market share in 2024.* Liquid CO2 is the leading product type, holding a 45.2% market share in 2024 due to its widespread use in refrigeration and carbonation.* The market in the United Kingdom is valued at USD 620 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% through 2034.* Carbon capture and utilization technologies are projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, driven by environmental policies.Europe Carbon Dioxide Market Competitive Landscape:Key players in the Europe carbon dioxide market include Linde plc, Air Liquide S.A., Messer Group GmbH, Nippon Gases, and SOL Group. These companies are investing heavily in research and development to enhance CO2 production efficiency and develop sustainable solutions. Strategic collaborations with industries such as food processing, healthcare, and energy are common to expand market presence. Smaller players are focusing on niche applications, such as CO2-based cooling systems, to gain a competitive edge. The market is characterized by innovation, regulatory compliance, and a strong emphasis on sustainability.Europe Carbon Dioxide Market Key Companies Profiled:Linde plcAir Liquide S.A.Messer Group GmbHNippon GasesSOL GroupTaiyo Nippon Sanso CorporationGet Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7487 Europe Carbon Dioxide Industry News:* In April 2023, Linde plc announced a partnership with a leading energy company to develop a large-scale carbon capture project in Germany, aimed at supplying CO2 for industrial applications.* In August 2023, Air Liquide S.A. launched a new CO2 purification facility in France to cater to the growing demand in the food and beverage sector.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:global chlor-alkali market . Worldwide revenue from the sales of chlor-alkali is estimated at US$ 97.5 billion in 2024 and has been projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.4% to reach US$ 164.9 billion by 2034-end.Worldwide revenue from the suncare powder product market is expected to reach US$ 115.8 million by the end of 2034, up from US$ 61.7 million in 2024. The market has been forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% through 2034.About Fact.MRWe are a trusted research partner of 80% of Fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.Contact11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

