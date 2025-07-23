Where global AI and cybersecurity leaders meet the GCC’s fastest-growing market

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With cybersecurity investment across the GCC forecast to exceed USD 30 billion by 2026, and the UAE’s AI strategy projected to contribute 13.6% to the national GDP by 2030, the CyberAI Summit & Awards returns to Dubai on 9 September 2025 as the leading platform where global innovation meets regional demand. Organized in strategic partnership and support of the UAE Cybersecurity Council, the African-Asian Council for AI & Cybersecurity (CAAAIC), the Global Alliance for Artificial Intelligence, the Technology Innovation Institute, and ISACA, this year’s summit positions itself as the must-attend gateway for international companies seeking growth and influence in the Gulf’s digital economy.The 2025 edition responds directly to urgent market realities: the escalating cyber threat landscape, the proliferation of synthetic media and generative AI, and the critical need to modernize threat detection and SOC operations at the speed of AI. Across the GCC, governments and enterprises are investing heavily in automation, digital identity, critical infrastructure protection, and compliance frameworks that can support an AI-integrated defense posture. At the same time, global vendors and startups alike are racing to keep up with the region’s security expectations, procurement cycles, and demand for proven, localized use cases. The CyberAI Summit bridges this gap—bringing together public and private sector leaders, regulatory authorities, researchers, and solution providers to co-create the region’s next wave of cybersecurity innovation.This year’s speaker lineup features a high-level delegation of senior officials and enterprise leaders, representing the UAE’s most influential cybersecurity, AI, and innovation entities. Among them are H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cybersecurity Council; Dr. Nader Ghazal, Chairman of the African-Asian Council for AI & Cybersecurity; Lt. Colonel Dr. Essa Al Mutawa of Dubai Civil Defence; Dr. Hamad Khalifa Al Nuaimi of Abu Dhabi Police; Dr. Najwa Al Aaraj, CEO of TII; Dr. Ebrahim Al Alkeem Al Zaabi of the UAE NAMLCFTC; Vijay Velayutham from the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure; Bader Al Zyoud of Abu Dhabi Media; Mohamed Al Marri, CEO of the Global Alliance for Artificial Intelligence; and Professor Marouane Debbah from Khalifa University’s KU 6G Research Center.The agenda is designed to reflect real-world challenges and priorities. It opens with a keynote on AI-powered resilience by Dubai Civil Defence, exploring how artificial intelligence is now central to emergency response and infrastructure protection. This is followed by a high-level panel featuring senior policymakers on the geopolitical and organizational risks posed by synthetic media. Other sessions will delve into how enterprises can measure ROI from AI-driven cybersecurity investments, how SOCs must evolve to incorporate generative AI, and what’s next in cloud governance and compliance automation. The summit will also explore the delicate global policy question: can AI help nations cooperate on cyber deterrence, or will it further escalate tensions?Beyond the main stage, the CyberAI Summit offers curated networking, enterprise roundtables, investor briefings, and innovation showcases. Delegates will engage directly with technology adopters from key verticals including energy, aviation, finance, logistics, and government—sectors where AI and cybersecurity priorities are not theoretical but operational imperatives. The summit is engineered not as a traditional exhibition, but as a high-impact business and knowledge exchange, with a strong emphasis on use cases, regulatory insight, and direct solution engagement.Concluding the summit is the CyberAI Awards ceremony, a celebration of excellence in digital resilience, innovation, and leadership. From startup innovators to national-level initiatives, the awards spotlight the individuals and organizations advancing the cyber-AI frontier. For sponsors and partners, it represents not just recognition, but visibility and alignment with the GCC’s most strategic transformation goals.CyberAI Summit & Awards 2025 comes at a time when the UAE and its neighbors are accelerating toward digitally sovereign, AI-augmented national infrastructures. For global companies, the event offers something uniquely valuable: a clear path to opportunity. Whether you are a threat intelligence platform looking for adoption, a governance and compliance vendor exploring partnership channels, or an AI research lab testing regional fit, this is where conversations turn into deals. The summit delivers access, relevance, and credibility in one of the world’s most cybersecurity-conscious markets.CyberAI Summit & Awards 2025 is collocated with Ai30 Global Showcase – Honoring the Vanguard of AI InnovationA curated list of 30 trailblazing startups, innovators, and public initiatives shaping the future of AI in cybersecurity, national defense, and digital infrastructure. Selected by a panel of global experts, Ai30 honorees will be unveiled at the summit and celebrated for their innovation, impact, and foresight.Explore Ai30 here: https://cyberaiglobal.com/ai30-global-showcase To learn more about participation, speaking, or sponsoring opportunities at CyberAI Summit & Awards 2025, visit: https://cyberaiglobal.com

