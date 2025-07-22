Oral Biofilms: A Hidden Driver of Heart Disease and More, Says Leading Dentist-Researcher

Dr. Robert A. Horowitz, DDS Dr. Robert A. Horowitz, DDS

A new publication by Dr. Robert A. Horowitz underscores how dental plaque may play a silent but significant role in heart attacks

Oral biofilms are not just a dental issue—they’re a systemic threat to the heart and cardiovascular system” — Dr. Robert A. Horowitz

SCARSDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A growing body of evidence shows that oral biofilms—the sticky bacterial communities on teeth that are better known as dental plaque—are an invisible contributor to heart disease and other illnesses. According to a new peer-reviewed paper published in Medical Research Archives, oral biofilms are implicated in cardiovascular disease, especially in individuals who are not responding well to medical treatment for their heart condition.“Oral biofilms are not just a dental issue—they’re a systemic threat,” says Dr. Robert A. Horowitz, DDS, co-author of the Medical Research Archives paper, “Oral Biofilms and Their Connection to Cardiovascular Health.” “The bacteria living in these films can escape from the mouth into the bloodstream, triggering inflammation and contributing to diseases throughout the body. As discussed in our article, the organisms in oral biofilms can move from inflamed gum tissue into the bloodstream and into arterial plaques. The oral plaque bacteria in the bloodstream can spark immune responses that can contribute to blood vessel dysfunction and higher risk of atherosclerosis, heart disease, and stroke.”Dr. Horowitz adds that oral microbes have other effects on the body, including acting like proteins, which confuses the immune system, and contributing to chronic inflammation that makes the body less sensitive to insulin. “Additional health risks include aspiration pneumonia if biofilm bacteria are inhaled, severe infections and sepsis in individuals who are immunocompromised, pregnancy complications, decline in brain function, and chronic kidney disease resulting from systemic inflammation."Dr. Horowitz is a pioneer in incorporating dental lasers into treatment of gum inflammation and gum disease. Dental lasers are efficient and accurate in that they can directly target the pathogenic bacteria. They improve treatment outcomes for the patient. Two types of specific treatments with dental lasers are LANAP (Laser-Assisted New Attachment Procedure) and LAPIP (Laser-Assisted Peri-Implantitis Protocol). They are his first line of treatment to reduce inflammation, sterilize the affected area, and promote healing at the oral site and systemically. “Regular dental checkups, daily hygiene, and periodontal care aren't just about saving teeth—they're essential to protecting your heart, brain, and overall well-being,” Dr. Horowitz emphasizes.He urges greater collaboration between medical and dental professionals to identify and manage oral-systemic disease risks early. “Treating gum inflammation caused by biofilms could be as important as managing chronic diseases,” he adds.The full article, “Oral Biofilms and Their Connection to Cardiovascular Health,” is available in the May 2025 issue of Medical Research Archives.About Robert A. Horowitz, DDSDr. Robert A. Horowitz has been studying dental bone grafts for more than two decades. He combines clinical, x-ray, and histological observations to evaluate the oral response to established and new materials employed for dental bone grafts. As a leader in the fields of periodontics and dental implants, Dr. Horowitz tests, lectures on, and publishes research looking at how materials can be used to regenerate bone and save teeth. Dr. Horowitz also researches the use of dental bone grafts at the time of tooth extraction, as well as after bone loss, to increase bone volume and improve the success rates and aesthetics of dental implants.

