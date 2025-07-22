Poland attracts record-breaking investments – Architecture of Sales helps foreign B2B companies enter the Polish market

Architecture of Sales B2B agency is dedicated to every company that wants to enter the Polish market.

Poland’s B2B sector is booming - Architecture of Sales helps international companies enter and grow with local strategy, leads, and partnerships.

Poland is no longer a low-cost outsourcing hub — it’s a strategic, innovation-ready market, but entering it blindly can be costly. That’s where we step in.” — Dominik Wantuch

GDAńSK, POMORSKIE, POLAND, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Poland is quickly becoming one of the most attractive destinations in Europe for B2B expansion, with a surge in foreign investment and growing demand for modern solutions in sectors like industrial automation, IT services, logistics, and clean tech. Architecture of Sales , a B2B-focused market entry agency, is helping international companies seize this opportunity and scale successfully in the Polish market.Recent data shows that Poland has maintained strong economic resilience despite global headwinds. With new funding from the EU Recovery and Resilience Facility (KPO), an expanding manufacturing base, and a growing appetite for innovation among Polish enterprises, the timing for market entry has never been better.“Poland is no longer a low-cost outsourcing hub — it’s a strategic, innovation-ready market,” says Dominik Wantuch , founder of Architecture of Sales. “But entering it blindly can be costly. That’s where we step in.” Architecture of Sales supports international B2B companies across the entire go-to-market process — from opportunity mapping and lead generation to localized sales development and partner acquisition. The agency’s local team understands Polish buyer behavior and helps companies navigate business culture, sales cycles, and procurement dynamics.Why Poland?€59.8B in EU recovery funding, driving investments in digitalization and infrastructureStrategic logistics hub for Central & Eastern EuropeStrong demand for SaaS, IT, and automation solutions in the mid-market and enterprise segmentsWell-educated workforce and business-friendly environmentInternational companies from Germany, the Nordics, UK, and the US are already entering the market, but many struggle with fragmented distribution, cultural gaps, or a lack of qualified local sales teams. Architecture of Sales helps fill that gap.“If you treat Poland as ‘just another EU country’, you’ll miss the mark. We help our clients localize not just their messaging, but their entire B2B growth strategy,” adds Dominik Wantuch.Architecture of Sales has already supported companies in industries like SaaS, medtech, industrial equipment, and green tech — helping them build their first sales pipelines in Poland, set up local partnerships, and grow sustainable revenue.About Architecture of SalesArchitecture of Sales is a Gdańsk-based B2B market entry and sales development agency. We help international companies enter and grow in the Polish market through tailored GTM strategies, lead generation, and business development services. With a hands-on, data-driven approach, we bridge the gap between foreign innovation and Polish market potential.

Avoid These Mistakes When Entering the Polish Market

