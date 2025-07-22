Poland attracts record-breaking investments – Architecture of Sales helps foreign B2B companies enter the Polish market
Poland’s B2B sector is booming - Architecture of Sales helps international companies enter and grow with local strategy, leads, and partnerships.
Recent data shows that Poland has maintained strong economic resilience despite global headwinds. With new funding from the EU Recovery and Resilience Facility (KPO), an expanding manufacturing base, and a growing appetite for innovation among Polish enterprises, the timing for market entry has never been better.
“Poland is no longer a low-cost outsourcing hub — it’s a strategic, innovation-ready market,” says Dominik Wantuch, founder of Architecture of Sales. “But entering it blindly can be costly. That’s where we step in.”
Architecture of Sales supports international B2B companies across the entire go-to-market process — from opportunity mapping and lead generation to localized sales development and partner acquisition. The agency’s local team understands Polish buyer behavior and helps companies navigate business culture, sales cycles, and procurement dynamics.
Why Poland?
€59.8B in EU recovery funding, driving investments in digitalization and infrastructure
Strategic logistics hub for Central & Eastern Europe
Strong demand for SaaS, IT, and automation solutions in the mid-market and enterprise segments
Well-educated workforce and business-friendly environment
International companies from Germany, the Nordics, UK, and the US are already entering the market, but many struggle with fragmented distribution, cultural gaps, or a lack of qualified local sales teams. Architecture of Sales helps fill that gap.
“If you treat Poland as ‘just another EU country’, you’ll miss the mark. We help our clients localize not just their messaging, but their entire B2B growth strategy,” adds Dominik Wantuch.
Architecture of Sales has already supported companies in industries like SaaS, medtech, industrial equipment, and green tech — helping them build their first sales pipelines in Poland, set up local partnerships, and grow sustainable revenue.
About Architecture of Sales
Architecture of Sales is a Gdańsk-based B2B market entry and sales development agency. We help international companies enter and grow in the Polish market through tailored GTM strategies, lead generation, and business development services. With a hands-on, data-driven approach, we bridge the gap between foreign innovation and Polish market potential.
