Easwe™ Unveils S10 Standing Electric Wheelchair Designed to Support Lower Limb Rehabilitation
Blending assisted standing, weight support, gait training, and daily mobility into one sleek system, the Easwe™ S10 offers patients a smarter, safer, and more dignified path to recovery. Built on the principles of Body Weight Support Treadmill Training (BWSTT), this multifunctional device facilitates early intervention, enabling users to improve walking ability through integrated stepping, balance, and weight-bearing exercises.
Revolutionary Features for Smarter Rehabilitation
Multifunctional Integration: Combines standing assistance, weight unloading, walking, and mobility functions—ideal for home and clinical rehabilitation training.
Smart Safety: Equipped with an intelligent driving controller, electromagnetic brakes, and high-performance brushless motors to ensure user safety throughout training sessions.
High Load Capacity: The system supports users weighing up to 240 lbs and includes a suspension belt for weight reduction and balance training.
Lightweight and Portable: Constructed with aerospace-grade aluminum alloy, the S10 weighs just 100 lbs and offers a range of 15+ miles on a single charge.
User-Centric Design: Accommodates users between 4’11” to 6’1” tall, with a climbing ability of up to 10°, making it suitable for varied environments—from clinical settings to home use.
Tailored Applications for Diverse Conditions
The S10 is ideal for:
Post-Stroke and Spinal Cord Injury Recovery
Cerebral Palsy and Hemiplegia Training
Guillain-Barré Syndrome Rehabilitation
Neurological and Musculoskeletal Disorders
Through intelligent weight-support systems and dynamic standing technology, the S10 offers early-stage intensive walking training, reducing the risks of spinal deformities and uneven gait often associated with traditional therapies.
lily wang
Easwe TECHNOLOGY Inc
+852 5301 5168
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.