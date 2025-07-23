Easwe™ Unveils S10 Standing Electric Wheelchair Designed to Support Lower Limb Rehabilitation

s10 Standing Electric Wheelchairs

CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Easwe ™, a pioneer in advanced mobility solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of the S10 Standing Electric Wheelchair , a groundbreaking innovation designed to transform rehabilitation for individuals with lower limb dysfunction.Blending assisted standing, weight support, gait training, and daily mobility into one sleek system, the Easwe™ S10 offers patients a smarter, safer, and more dignified path to recovery. Built on the principles of Body Weight Support Treadmill Training (BWSTT), this multifunctional device facilitates early intervention, enabling users to improve walking ability through integrated stepping, balance, and weight-bearing exercises.Revolutionary Features for Smarter RehabilitationMultifunctional Integration: Combines standing assistance, weight unloading, walking, and mobility functions—ideal for home and clinical rehabilitation training.Smart Safety: Equipped with an intelligent driving controller, electromagnetic brakes, and high-performance brushless motors to ensure user safety throughout training sessions.High Load Capacity: The system supports users weighing up to 240 lbs and includes a suspension belt for weight reduction and balance training.Lightweight and Portable: Constructed with aerospace-grade aluminum alloy, the S10 weighs just 100 lbs and offers a range of 15+ miles on a single charge.User-Centric Design: Accommodates users between 4’11” to 6’1” tall, with a climbing ability of up to 10°, making it suitable for varied environments—from clinical settings to home use.Tailored Applications for Diverse ConditionsThe S10 is ideal for:Post-Stroke and Spinal Cord Injury RecoveryCerebral Palsy and Hemiplegia TrainingGuillain-Barré Syndrome RehabilitationNeurological and Musculoskeletal DisordersThrough intelligent weight-support systems and dynamic standing technology, the S10 offers early-stage intensive walking training, reducing the risks of spinal deformities and uneven gait often associated with traditional therapies.

